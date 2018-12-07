The 2019 Nissan Kicks proves that basic motoring doesn’t have to be boring. Splitting the difference between subcompact hatchback and crossover SUV, the 2019 Kicks is a full-flavored small car that offers a lot of features for the money.

It’s lighter on refinement than tech, however, which explains its 5.2 out of 10 rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

After replacing the Juke as Nissan’s small car offering, the Kicks sees no changes other than a nearly $600 price hike for the new year. The 2019 Kicks is offered in S, SV, and SR trim levels, all of which share a 122-horsepower inline-4 that sends power to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Even though it looks like a crossover SUV, the Kicks isn’t offered with all-wheel drive. At 33 mpg combined, the Kicks is among the thriftiest small crossover SUVs.

Review continues below

That’s not a recipe for blistering performance, but the Kicks offsets that somewhat with a modest curb weight of about 2,650 pounds. Light, quick steering and narrow tires give the Kicks a quick-witted feel in town, but ample road noise and darty handling make it tiresome on long highway slogs.

The Kicks’ interior is narrow, with a style that’s muted compared to its expressive exterior. There’s decent room for four passengers and the Kicks’ 25 cubic-foot cargo area bests most other small cars.

We think the Kicks makes more sense the less potential buyers spend on one. At around $21,200, a Kicks SV comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, power features, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and automatic climate control. That price undercuts most direct rivals, but we’d look closely at lightly used models such as the Mazda CX-3 and Subaru Crosstrek before signing on the dotted line at a Nissan dealership.