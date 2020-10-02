What kind of car is the 2021 Nissan GT-R? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Nissan GT-R is a high-performance sports car that competes with the likes of the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche 911, Audi R8, and Acura NSX. It debuted in the U.S. in 2009 and has been updated several times since (with numerous price hikes along the way), but it’s never been completely redesigned.

Is the 2021 Nissan GT-R a good car?

Review continues below

The GT-R excels at its mission of violent acceleration and track-ready handling, but those price hikes have eroded the value it carried initially when it was priced as low as $77,000. However, the updates have made it more livable to go with its exemplary performance. We rate it a 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Nissan GT-R?

The 2021 Nissan GT-R changes little. It adds only a new color, Bayside Blue, and it loses the mid-grade Track Edition model and the 50th Anniversary Edition, leaving only Premium and Nismo trim levels.

It’s been on the market for a dozen years now, but the GT-R still looks modern. It can be priced like a supercar, but it’s not as overt as a Lamborghini. It sits low and wide and presents a Japanese take on the performance coupe. Yes, it looks mean, but not nearly as mean as it performs when you jam the throttle to the floor or throw it into a corner on a racetrack.

The GT-R is designed to put a lot of power to the pavement. It has a front engine and a rear 6-speed automatic transaxle, and comes standard with all-wheel drive that can send 50% of the power to the front axle. That power comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 565 horsepower in base form and 600 hp in the Nismo model. Both versions rocket the GT-R from 0-60 mph in a mend-bending 2.7 seconds.

The GT-R’s design also helps it turn corners at high speeds. The transaxle contributes to a balanced front/rear weight ratio and the all-wheel-drive system helps pull it out of corners. The tires have lots of grip and the brakes come in two flavors: strong and stronger.

Unlike early versions of the GT-R, the current model works as a daily driver thanks to supportive seats, a relatively roomy cabin, soft-touch interior materials, up-to-date infotainment, active noise cancellation, and a reasonable ride quality.

When it comes to safety, the GT-R gives away its age. It has none of the active safety features that have become ubiquitous throughout the auto industry, and it’s never been crash tested.

How much does the 2021 Nissan GT-R cost?

The 2021 Nissan GT-R starts at $113,540 for the base Premium model and the Nismo model costs almost twice as much.

Where is the Nissan GT-R made?

Kaminokawa, Japan.