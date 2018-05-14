The 2018 Nissan GT-R is a world-beating supercar with less drama than morning toast—it's disarming how calm 100 mph feels.

This year, the twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive 2018 GT-R is closer to a performance bargain (at least in relative terms) this year thanks to the addition of a new GT-R Pure trim level that pushes the price of entry down to about $100,000.

Overall, the GT-R rates 7.4 out of 10 on our scale. It’s not very practical and luxury isn’t one of its virtues, but you probably already knew that. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The 2018 GT-R carries over some of last year’s big updates like a 20 horsepower bump, revised styling, and a more refined powertrain. The new GT-R Pure trim level pushes the supercar’s base price to a hair over $100,000, about $10,000 less than the carried-over GT-R Premium. Apple CarPlay is now standard on both versions of the GT-R and a black interior trim package is newly available.

Both share a handbuilt 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 that cranks out 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque that vaults the two-door to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. A 6-speed dual-clutch transmission shuttles power to all four wheels, providing the GT-R with astounding grip. An adjustable suspension can tighten things up to almost brutal levels for track use, but a comfort mode makes the GT-R fairly tolerable around town. Selecting R mode transforms the GT-R by tightening up its reflexes. Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes bring things to a halt time after time with no drama.

For enthusiasts, driving a GT-R is a bucket-list item. Its drama-free demeanor is best experienced at triple-digit speeds on a winding road course, where it hugs the pavement in a way unmatched by few cars short of a Formula One racer.

This year’s new Pure trim level discards with the Premium’s Bose audio system, active noise cancellation, sound enhancement, and titanium exhaust. That’s ten grand well-saved, if you ask us. Nappa leather trim and an 8.0-inch touchscreen stick around, as do supportive front seats and two rear seat belts best used to hold your groceries in place. If you want an everyday supercar, the GT-R can fulfill that role surprisingly well.