Change comes slowly when you’re the 2020 Nissan Frontier. After a decade and a half with virtually no changes, the mid-size pickup gains a new V-6 engine and a high-tech 9-speed automatic transmission for 2020.

The updates are big, but their news cycle will be short-lived. Nissan will finally stop building this generation Frontier by the end of 2020, at which time a redesigned truck will be unveiled. A new engine for a short model run is largely unprecedented, but we’ll admit that it got our attention. We haven’t driven the 2020 Frontier, so we’ll have to hold off on our behind-the-wheel impressions. For now, we rate the updated truck at 3.2 out of 10, a figure likely to change once we’re behind the wheel.

What’s not changed is the way the Frontier looks, rides, or handles. The same boxy styling that’s been around since the 2005 model year carries over, along with an interior that’s best described as durable. The only major change not under the hood is the addition of standard push-button start as well as a slimmed-down lineup of S, SV, and Pro-4X trim levels. Last year’s base inline-4, manual transmission, and high-trim SL have been shelved.

The new Frontier may boast the newest engine design on the market, but the 310-horsepower V-6 is wrapped up in the oldest vehicle available with a new-car smell and a full warranty. The truck shows its age in its cramped cabin, bumpy ride, extensive wind noise, basic infotainment system, and utter lack of collision-avoidance technology.

It’s that last demerit that will make the 2020 Frontier hard to recommend, even if its engine winds up providing Ferrari-like power and Lexus-like refinement. (Spoiler: It won't.)

The truck makes the most sense this year in base S trim, which gains standard power windows and locks that at least bring it into the 21st century in terms of features.