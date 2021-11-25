What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Armada? What does it compare to?

With the Armada, Nissan ships a full-size SUV with three rows of seats that can tow and haul with the strength of a V-8. The Armada rivals the Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon, and Chevy Tahoe.

Is the 2022 Nissan Armada a good SUV?

The Armada can haul up to eight people and has a strong V-8, but fuel economy is dismal and handling isn’t as crisp as that in some competitors. We rate it a 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Nissan Armada?

Very little has changed this year, as the Armada returns in S, SV, SL, and Platinum editions. It wears the revamped front end it gained last year, with LED headlights that strap a wide and tall grille to its nose, wrap around its fenders, and point to a rear roofline that mimics that on the similar Infiniti QX80. It’s attractive, but has to square up against Navigator et al.

Performance doesn’t let down in the Armada. A 400-hp V-8 and 7-speed automatic stream effortless power to the rear or all four wheels. It’s strong enough to tow up to 8,500 lb and it’s quick on its feet up to highway speeds, but the Armada’s thirst for fuel will be legendary one day. It’s gas-hungry even for a three-row body-on-frame SUV. While it rides extremely well, the Armada doesn’t like to be rushed through corners.

A comfortable cabin squares with the Armada’s mission. With seats for up to eight people, five full-sizers can sit in the front two rows with extra room in every direction. It’s the third row where leg and head room and seat comfort all take hits. The Armada’s semi-posh interior gets fancy in Platinum trim with its quilted leather, and the widescreen infotainment offers a sigh of relief from Nissan’s recent dated efforts, too.

All Armadas sport automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors, but crash-test data hasn’t been published.

How much does the 2022 Nissan Armada cost?

The $50,395 Armada S is our pick, with its standard 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, 18-inch wheels, and navigation. The $69,795 Platinum wears quilted leather upholstery and 22-inch wheels, but performance is identical.

Where is the Nissan Armada made?

In Yukuhashi, Kyushu, Japan.