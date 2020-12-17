What kind of car is the 2021 Nissan Armada? What does it compare to?

A full-size SUV, the appropriately named 2021 Nissan Armada is nearly as big as a fleet of warships. The three-row SUV competes with newer rivals like the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Ford Expedition.

Is the 2021 Nissan Armada a good SUV?

Review continues below

The Armada is good at hauling the family and towing the boat or horse trailer all at once. It’s too plodding and thirsty for ideal family duty, but it is quite comfortable. We rate it a 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Nissan Armada?

The Armada is refreshed for 2021, with revised front end styling, a new infotainment system with a larger screen, wireless smartphone charging, more power, and additional safety equipment. It also gets a trailer brake controller and trailer sway control.

Nissan also simplifies the model lineup for 2021 by eliminating the top Platinum Reserve model, leaving just SV, SL, and Platinum trims.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Armada cost?

Prices have not yet been announced, but we expect the 2021 Armada to start around $49,000 for the base SV model and range past $60,000 for the top-line Platinum. The SV is well equipped with synthetic leather upholstery, heated 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, satellite radio, navigation, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Nissan’s improved set of safety features includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, active blind-spot monitors, and rear automatic braking.

All models get a new nose this year that gives this big SUV an even blockier look befitting its rugged attitude. New LED taillights are found front and rear, and the interior features a reconfigured center stack designed around it’s updated infotainment system.

The Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 that ups its output to 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque for 2021. The strong but thirsty engine sends its power through a responsive 7-speed automatic transmission to the rear or all four wheels. When four-wheel drive is chosen buyers also get low-range gearing for more precise control off-road. The Armada hustles in a straight line, but its power is meant more for hauling up to 8,500 pounds than winning drag races.

Predictably, the Armada drains the tank with a 15 mpg combined fuel economy rating for 4WD models.

The body-on-frame structure does the three-ton Armada no favors for handling, but it offers a smooth, comfortable ride.

The cabin doubles down on the comfort. Five adults fit well in the first two rows, but the third-row seat is best left to kids. The ambience is calming and quiet, with an upscale feel created by plenty of soft-touch surfaces, the large screen, and faux wood trim. The new infotainment system is a vast improvement, with touch controls, a rotary dial, and quick responses.

Where is the Nissan Armada made?

In Yukuhashi, Kyushu, Japan.