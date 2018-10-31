Hauling an army of children apparently takes a war wagon. The 2019 Nissan Armada sounds up to the task.

The big 7- or 8-seat family hauler returns this year with standard automatic emergency braking. Complete with a big V-8 and enough seats and stretch out space for a basketball team, the Armada earns a 5.6 on our overall scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Offered in SV, SL, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve trim levels, the Nissan Armada is more luxurious than its mainstream badge would indicate. It’s related to the Infiniti QX80 and is sold as the Nissan Patrol in other parts of the world.

Only offered with a 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 390 horsepower, the Armada is capable and competent albeit very thirsty. A 7-speed automatic is mated to the big V-8 and sends power to the rear wheels, or all four wheels when equipped.

Like other body-on-frame SUVs, the Armada is rated to tow sizable toys. When equipped, the Armada can drag up to 8,500 pounds behind its rear bumper, enough for a boat or camper or trailer full of toys.

The Armada’s best features are found inside, with plenty of room in the front two rows for adults and a third row that’s best suited for children. Cargo space is reasonable when all three rows of seats are in place, but the Armada maxes out with more than 95 cubic feet of room with the first two seats out of the way—a sea of empty space, perhaps.

No Armada leaves the factory bare: automatic emergency braking is standard on all models this year and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment is fitted inside every dash.

Most of the Armada’s equipment feels just a few years behind the times, though. And we’d like it better if Nissan handed over infotainment duties to smartphones via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but that’s not in the cards this year.