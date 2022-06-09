Our review of the 2023 Nissan Altima is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Nissan Altima if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2023 Nissan Altima emailed to you
Get updates about the 2023 Nissan Altima emailed to you
News
Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels
The 2021 Nissan Altima mid-size sedan goes virtually unchanged from last year's model, yet Nissan has cut the price on some versions while increasing the cost of others, reduced the powertrain options, and reordered the trim levels to make for one...Read More»
Nissan recalls more than 1.8M Altimas for risk of hoods flying open while driving
Nissan will recall certain 2013-2018 Altima sedans for a corroded hood latch that could result in the hood opening while driving. The recall covers 1,831,818 vehicles, the automaker announced this week. At issue is a set of two hood latches. If the...Read More»
2020 Nissan Altima vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars
The 2020 Nissan Altima and 2020 Toyota Camry are workaday commuters, built to chill—not thrill. As such, the expectations for both mid-size sedans are roughly similar to the same expectations we have for our refrigerators: they’re...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2022
2021
InventoryMore Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Nissan Altima?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2022 Nissan Altima against the competitionCompare All Cars