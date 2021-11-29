What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Altima? What does it compare to?

With the Altima, Nissan faces off against other mid-size four-door sedans like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Hyundai Sonata.

Is the 2022 Nissan Altima a good car?

Review continues below

The value is strong with this one, and it’s a safety star. Mild performance and unspectacular features limit it to a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, a solid mid-pack number for a solidly mid-pack car. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Nissan Altima?

The Altima SR gains a Midnight Edition package with black trim, heated front seats, a sunroof, and 19-inch wheels.

The 2022 Altima leans into efficiency as its prime selling point, and lean describes its latest body to a T. Minus the muscly fenders of the last version, the Altima’s ready for teach a Pilates class or two with its sharper hood, its more pronounced grille, and its toned bodysides. The cabin doesn’t match the exterior for energy, but it also doesn’t stretch for a design that buries controls in touchscreens or tucks them inconveniently wherever they fit. It’s organized, polished, and a little plain.

The 188-hp 4-cylinder found in most Altimas has stamina, but can’t break out of the pack in quick bursts of speed. Its belt-and-pulley CVT gets flustered by requests for quick ratio changes, and damps any spark that might develop in the 248-hp turbo-4 option. Ride quality compensates for some of that, and so does the Altima’s excellent gas mileage—at least in front-drive, non-turbo form.

Five people can fit in the Altima happily, with no grudges after even an hour-long car trip, and the trunk’s large enough to carry plenty of roll-aboards, laptops, big-box grocery bins, and more. The cabin’s finished well enough but lacks the verve of the more expensive South Korean-designed sedans; Nissan’s front seats surpass those competitors.

Both the NHTSA and the IIHS give the Altima their top overall ratings, and every version has standard automatic emergency braking; most can be configured with blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control, as well as Nissan’s driver-assist ProPilot, which is a system that allows brief intervals of hands-free operation, albeit with lots of bings and bongs and other aural electronica.

How much does the 2022 Nissan Altima cost?

The Altima S costs $25,525 and offers a standard power driver seat, automatic emergency braking, and Android Auto and AppleCarPlay rendered through a 7.0-inch touchscreen. Take the $26,525 Altima SV and you’ll get a bigger screen, bigger wheels, and for $1,400 more, all-wheel drive.

Where is the 2022 Nissan Altima made?

In Canton, Mississippi, and in Smyrna, Tennessee.