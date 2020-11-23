What kind of car is the 2021 Nissan Altima? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Nissan Altima is a mid-size five-seat family sedan that costs about $25,000 in its base version. It’s a direct rival to some of the best-selling cars in the U.S., including the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Hyundai Sonata.

Is the 2021 Nissan Altima a good car?

It’s a good value, and scores well in safety. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, in a cutthroat class of vehicles with some of the best profiles and technology on the road. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Nissan Altima?

Not much, other than some rejuggled features in the various available trims.

Every Altima still comes with a crisp, handsome body. Redesigned for the 2019 model year, the latest Altima looks leaner and more athletic than it has in the past, like it signed up for hot yoga class knowing lockdown was coming. The hood’s sharper, the nose has a deeper V-shaped grille, and the body has more sculpting. Less fat, more lean—and the appeal carries over into the simply laid out cabin, which doesn’t quite match the exterior’s energy, but puts the controls (including a dash-mounted touchscreen) where they’re easily seen and used.

Most Altimas have a 188-horsepower inline-4 and a continuously variable transmission that get together without much spark, like a Tinder date that won’t get a second. Fuel economy’s off the charts at 39 mpg highway, but the powertrain can drone and doesn’t develop speed that quickly. The 248-hp turbo-4 on the options list now comes only with the Altima SR and it’s more gripping—but its stiffer suspension tune and lack of optional all-wheel drive send us back to the Altima SV as our recommended pick.

With more than 15 cubic feet of trunk space, and the interior for at least four 6-foot-tall passengers, the Altima doesn’t leave much room for complaint. Seat comfort is good, and so are leg and head room—and even if cargo space can’t match a Murano crossover, it’s still enough for a long weekend trip to anywhere accessible by car.

The Altima scores well in crash tests, with some uneven ratings on the NHTSA regimen. Every one comes with standard automatic emergency braking, and many have Nissan’s ProPilot driver-assist setup, which ups the safety ante with active lane control and other crash-prevention technology.

How much does the 2021 Nissan Altima cost?

With a base price of about $25,000, the 2021 Altima comes with cloth seats, power features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and automatic emergency braking. We’ll take an SV with upgraded wheels, cloth, and better safety gear for less than $29,000.

Where is the 2021 Nissan Altima made?

In Smyrna, Tennessee, and in Canton, Mississippi.