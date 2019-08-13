2020 Nissan Altima Preview

Our review of the 2020 Nissan Altima is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Nissan Altima if you're interested in purchasing one.
Get a Quick Quote
News

Nissan Altima recalled for passenger door that could open when window is lowered
Nissan Altima recalled for passenger door that could open when window is lowered
Nissan issued a recall covering 341,003 Altima sedans over the possibility the rear passenger doors could open when a passenger lowers the window. The brand filed the recall in December, but it was approved last week by the NHTSA. The recall stems...Read More»
2019 Nissan Altima price breakdown: Here's what you get for $24,645 to start
2019 Nissan Altima price breakdown: Here's what you get for $24,645 to start
When the 2019 Nissan Altima goes on sale next month, the new mid-size sedan will have a handful of new features to tempt shoppers. It'll also feature one of its old trademarks too. On Friday, Nissan announced that the base Altima will cost $24,645...Read More»
2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary
2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary
The 2019 Nissan Altima is hardcore normcore. Judging by the way the automaker describes its new mid-size sedan, I’m not sure they mind the hashtag classification. If normcore sounds to you more like an arts and crafts mounting board...Read More»
More News »
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Nissan Altima
6.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$24,000 - $35,750
The 2019 Nissan Altima is a sharper sedan now, made better with great active safety features and a newly available turbo-4.
2018
2018 Nissan Altima
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$23,260 - $33,630
The 2018 Nissan Altima does almost nothing out of the ordinary.
2017
2017 Nissan Altima
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$22,500 - $32,990
The 2017 Nissan Altima remains a fine mainstream choice, but rivals with newer designs offer far more technology.
Inventory
More Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Nissan Altima?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2019 Nissan Altima against the competition
  • 2019 Chevrolet Malibu

    2019 Chevrolet Malibu

    6.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata

    2019 Hyundai Sonata

    6.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Subaru Legacy

    2019 Subaru Legacy

    6.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Toyota Camry

    2019 Toyota Camry

    6.8
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars