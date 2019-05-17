The 2020 Nissan 370Z is old enough to be an awkward 12-year old middle school student. With an interior that was barely modern in 2009 and a gravely powertrain to match, the Z’s old-school approach may put some potential buyers off. As far as pure sports car experiences go, however, sometimes age is a merit.

We give the 370Z 4.8 overall, taking its stale styling and features into account but giving praise for its handling and value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

After debuting a dozen years ago, the 370Z has barely changed on the inside or outside since. The interior felt dated even in 2009, but the 370Z’s exterior hasn’t aged as poorly thanks to clean, classic lines. For 2020, the Z sports car line celebrates half a century of existence, so a new 50th Anniversary Edition is available with white and red or silver and black paint job and special upholstery for an additional $2,600 atop the Sport trim on which it’s based.

Additionally, the slow-selling 370Z convertible is dropped from the lineup.

The 370Z features a 332-horsepower 3.7-liter V-6 and is paired with either a 6-speed manual with available rev-matching downshift technology or a 7-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Though its naturally-aspirated power delivery is a delight, this aging powertrain can get raspy when pushed, and not in a pleasing way. Handling is taut and responsive though, making the Z a throwback driving experience, and one that’s downright track-ready with the Nismo model.

The options list is predictably sparse in base trim, but all Zs get LED daytime running lights, an aluminum hood, doors, and trunk, and… that’s about it. Sport models get 19-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, rev-matching technology for the manual transmission, and Bose audio, while the Sport Touring trim adds leather seats and touchscreen navigation. With only two seats and limited cargo space, the 370Z is best used as a toy, not a daily driver.

The racing-inspired Nismo model adds special wheels, suspension, and body cladding that are designed to turn up the intensity, and the V-6 gets a bump to 350 horsepower.

No active safety technology is available on the 370Z due to its age, and because it’s a low-volume sports car, and no crash tests have been conducted either.

At up to 22 mpg combined, the 370Z is largely a victim of its age in the fuel economy department, but you don’t buy a sports car to save on gas, do you?