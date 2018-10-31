The 2019 Nissan 370Z hasn’t changed much in its 11 model years on the road. This year is no different. It’s returned with new paint colors and not much else, which leaves this sports coupe firmly stuck in its 2009 release year.

We give the 370Z a 5.6 overall with consideration for its great handling and reasonable starting price. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

To say that the 370Z has aged would be more than an understatement. The model was released ten years ago, and while it has seen a few updates, it remains mostly the same inside and out as it was then.

The Z is offered in three trims: base, Sport, and Sport Touring. An amped-up Nismo version is available as a stand-alone performance model. All versions are powered by the same 3.7-liter V-6 that produces 332 horsepower (bumped to 350 hp in Nismo cars). That engine can be paired to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic.

The 370Z in Sport trim with a manual transmission is our pick of the group. Why bother with an automatic gearbox in a two-seater sports coupe?

Nissan offers the 370Z as a no-apologies, straightforward experience, and the options list follows suit. There are no advanced safety features offered in the 370Z and base models could easily be mistaken for something made many years ago.