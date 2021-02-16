Our review of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander if you're interested in purchasing one.
2014-2019 Mitsubishi Outlander crossovers recalled for seat belt issue
The Mitsubishi Outlander crossover SUV is being recalled for congestion between the rear seat belt buckles that can cause the right side, or passenger's side, rear seat belt buckle to break, the automaker disclosed in paperwork filed last week with...Read More»
Mitsubishi recalls 67,000 crossover SUVs to fix faulty active safety tech
Mitsubishi last week issued two recalls for about 67,000 crossover SUVs to address active safety technology that the automaker said may not work as intended to apply the brakes if it detects an impending collision. The recalls cover 2017-2018...Read More»
2007-2013 Mitsubishi Outlander recalled for windshield wiper woes: 100k vehicles affected
Mitsubishi is recalling just over 100,000 Outlander crossovers in the U.S. to address a problem with their windshield wipers. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explain that the wiper motors in Outlanders from the 2007...Read More»
2020
2019
