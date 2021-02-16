2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Preview

Our review of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

2014-2019 Mitsubishi Outlander crossovers recalled for seat belt issue
The Mitsubishi Outlander crossover SUV is being recalled for congestion between the rear seat belt buckles that can cause the right side, or passenger's side, rear seat belt buckle to break, the automaker disclosed in paperwork filed last week with...Read More»
Mitsubishi recalls 67,000 crossover SUVs to fix faulty active safety tech
Mitsubishi last week issued two recalls for about 67,000 crossover SUVs to address active safety technology that the automaker said may not work as intended to apply the brakes if it detects an impending collision. The recalls cover 2017-2018...Read More»
2007-2013 Mitsubishi Outlander recalled for windshield wiper woes: 100k vehicles affected
Mitsubishi is recalling just over 100,000 Outlander crossovers in the U.S. to address a problem with their windshield wipers. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explain that the wiper motors in Outlanders from the 2007...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2020
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
5.8
Expert Rating
$24,895 - $33,745
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander has enough value, features, and style to make it worth considering, but not to stand out.
2019
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (European model), to debut at 2018 Geneva auto show
5.8
Expert Rating
$24,695 - $33,195
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander is a solid option outside of the usual crossover SUV choices but is often forgotten for a reason.
2018
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
6.2
Expert Rating
$23,945 - $40,295
The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is an affordable three-row crossover that deserves a look from those looking beyond the usual suspects.
Looking for other models of the Mitsubishi Outlander?
Read reviews & get prices
