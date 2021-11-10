What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Outlander is the first entirely new Mitsubishi SUV in more than a decade. A seven-seat crossover with an architecture shared by the Nissan Rogue, the 2022 Outlander rivals the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, VW Tiguan, and Subaru Forester.

Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander a good SUV?

It’s a big improvement over the old one, building on the Rogue platform and adding its own twist. Solid value and safety scores lead the Outlander to a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Everything. Sold in ES, SE, SEL, and SEL Touring models, the latest Outlander bypasses curves for folds that recall the rugged shape of the old Montero SUV. The Outlander’s front end has a high-set grille and down the sides, it’s cut like a Crossfitter. The rear end’s banded with thin taillights that sum up the shape: tinged with vintage, but not haunted by it.

Inside, the Outlander’s dressed and blessed with a straightforward horizontal dash design, capped by a stand-up touchscreen and framed by piano-black or aluminum trim. Diamond shapes abound, to go with the three in the logo.

The Outlander’s new but familiar drivetrain is a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 181 hp, coupled to a continuously variable transmission with eight pre-programmed ratios. The EPA estimates 27 mpg combined.

Front-wheel drive’s standard and all-wheel drive is available with up to six driver-selectable modes: Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow, and Mud. The Outlander’s suspension is a mix of front struts and an independent multi-link rear setup. The 2022 Outlander is wider and roomier than before, with about an inch more leg room in the front two rows. Its more spacious interior grants the new Outlander seating for up to seven passengers, though the front seats will be the most comfortable. A power driver seat is standard, while heated front and second-row seats are an option. The rear two rows fold nearly flat to boost cargo space, which maxes out at 79.7 cubic feet. With the third row up however, cargo room is only 11.7 cubic feet.

On the safety front, the Outlander has standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, rear parking sensors, hill descent control, and trailer-sway control; options include adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a surround-view monitor.

The Outlander ES comes with a third-row bench seat, power features, cloth upholstery, and 18-inch wheels. On the options list, or standard on some trims: a 9.0-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, 20-inch wheels, a 10.8-inch head-up display, semi-aniline leather, 10-speaker Bose audio, a panoramic sunroof, and a power tailgate.

How much does the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander cost?

Base 2022 Outlanders come in at $26,990, with more expensive versions pushing up past the mid-$30,000 mark.

Where is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander made?

In Japan.