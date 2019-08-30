The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander offers features and value that make it competitive with other family crossover SUVs, but in an overall package that’s aging and unrefined. We give it 5.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Outlander gets a new Special Edition (SP) trim that sits between LE and SEL models and adds black styling pieces on the exterior. A new all-wheel-drive system with yaw control is standard across the range too, and active safety equipment like automatic emergency braking now comes on almost all models. There are also some feature changes such as the addition of power driver lumbar support, and a second rear-seat USB charging port.

The Outlander wears fresh styling on an old platform, making use of Mitsubishi’s now-trademark grille and big chrome accents to cut a more modern look. All models come standard with handsome black and silver 18-inch wheels, making it stand out over bargain-looking competitors. The interior is not as future-facing, with a forgettable all-black look that does at least feature plenty of knobs and buttons in a driver-centric design.

A 2.4-liter inline-4 comes standard with 166 horsepower and a continuously variable transmission (CVT), but it’s inadequate to move a vehicle of this size with any urgency. A 3.0-liter V-6 is included with the GT trim, and with 224 hp it is significantly punchier than the inline-4, but still feels overworked under heavy acceleration. Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is available across the range.

A plug-in hybrid model is available too, with 22 miles of all-electric range and a serious boost in fuel economy. Mileage for the non-hybrid version is around 26 mpg combined for the 4-cylinder model.

The Outlander is slightly larger than competitors like the Nissan Rogue and features a third-row seat as standard, making seating for 7 occupants possible but not particularly comfortable. Material quality is below average, however.

Both the NHTSA and IIHS give the Outlander good safety scores, though the front-wheel-drive version gets one fewer star overall than the all-wheel-drive version, a curious discrepancy that we haven’t seen many other places. With expanded standard active safety features this year for more trims, the Outlander is likely to continue the strong safety record that earned it a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS in 2019.