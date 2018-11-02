The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander is a decent alternative to the many crossover SUVs it competes with, but there’s a reason Mitsubishi’s sales have slumped for years.

With a total score of 5.8 out of 10 on our scale, the 2019 Outlander performs well, but competitors offer a myriad of more satisfying options, making the Mitsu a more difficult sell. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Last year, Mitsubishi finally brought over the plug-in hybrid version of the Outlander from overseas, which can run on electricity only for up to 22 miles and is one of the few plug-in crossover SUVs on the market.

For 2019, the Outlander receives some a revised front end, newly standard 18-inch wheels on all trims, new front seats, an electric parking brake, a rear USB port, and tweaks to its suspension and steering for better ride and handling.

Available in ES, SE, SEL, and GT trims, the Outlander is one of the few crossovers of its size that has a standard third row seat standard. It also includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rearview camera for just over $25,000 after destination charge.

Each Outlander below the top-tier GT trim comes standard with an over-worked 2.4-liter inline-4 that makes 166 horsepower, while the GT packs a V-6 with 224 horsepower, but its power benefit is offset by a drop in fuel economy and a need for premium fuel. Every version of the Outlander is equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) as the only option. Front-wheel drive is standard on ES, SE, and SEL, while all-wheel drive is optional across the range and standard on GT.

The Outlander does deliver on safety, at least in terms of crash test results. Recommended active features such as automatic emergency braking mean buyers have to opt for a package on higher trim levels, tech other competitors make standard.

Though delivering on features and value, the Outlander lacks the refined quality of most of its rivals, dropping it from the consideration set of many crossover buyers.