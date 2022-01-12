What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a small crossover worth shopping against the Subaru Crosstrek and Hyundai Tucson, among a wide range of rivals.

Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good SUV?

The 2022 Outlander Sport has some merits, especially on a budget. A dated design, coarse 4-cylinder engines, and a chintzy interior dent its score to a below-average 4.5 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

The Outlander Sport largely carries into 2022 unchanged aside from some package tweaks.

The five seater is the smallest crossover in the Mitsubishi lineup and it’s unrelated to the larger, Nissan-based Outlander.

The Sport comes in two basic versions: a base model with a 148-horsepower 2.0-ltier inline-4 or a GT with a 168-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. Either way, a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional with the base engine, standard on the GT. Fuel economy trails most rivals, though base front-drive versions are rated at 30 mpg on the highway.

The Outlander Sport has decent chiseled looks outside, but its interior is light on thrills–and features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are relegated to higher trims only, a rarity for a 2022 model-year vehicle and a big demerit in our eyes since Mitsubishi’s native infotainment software is unimpressive.

Manually adjustable front seats and a plain interior expose its budget car roots, though good rear leg room and optimized cargo space make up for it with utility.

Active safety tech was made standard last year, but several rivals include far more advanced features such as active lane control and adaptive cruise control. Crash-test agencies concluded that front collision protection was lacking in the Outlander Sport.

How much does the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport cost?

The base Outlander Sport rings in just south of $23,000, including a $1,245 destination charge, though a loaded GT model squeaks in under $30,000. That’s not a very big spread across the five trim levels, but we wouldn’t spend more than on the $26,000 LE model with its larger 8.0-inch touchscreen that comes with smartphone compatibility. It’s key here because Mitsubishi’s native system on the smaller 7.0-inch display is clumsy at best.

Where is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport made?

In Japan.