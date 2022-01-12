Likes
- Decent looks
- Fairly roomy inside
- Base model is kinda cheap
- Standard automatic emergency braking
Dislikes
- Low-buck feel throughout
- Not a good value
- Average fuel economy
- Thrashy engines
Buying tip
features & specs
Time has passed the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport by, and it lacks the value it once had.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a small crossover worth shopping against the Subaru Crosstrek and Hyundai Tucson, among a wide range of rivals.
Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good SUV?
The 2022 Outlander Sport has some merits, especially on a budget. A dated design, coarse 4-cylinder engines, and a chintzy interior dent its score to a below-average 4.5 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
The Outlander Sport largely carries into 2022 unchanged aside from some package tweaks.
The five seater is the smallest crossover in the Mitsubishi lineup and it’s unrelated to the larger, Nissan-based Outlander.
The Sport comes in two basic versions: a base model with a 148-horsepower 2.0-ltier inline-4 or a GT with a 168-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. Either way, a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional with the base engine, standard on the GT. Fuel economy trails most rivals, though base front-drive versions are rated at 30 mpg on the highway.
The Outlander Sport has decent chiseled looks outside, but its interior is light on thrills–and features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are relegated to higher trims only, a rarity for a 2022 model-year vehicle and a big demerit in our eyes since Mitsubishi’s native infotainment software is unimpressive.
Manually adjustable front seats and a plain interior expose its budget car roots, though good rear leg room and optimized cargo space make up for it with utility.
Active safety tech was made standard last year, but several rivals include far more advanced features such as active lane control and adaptive cruise control. Crash-test agencies concluded that front collision protection was lacking in the Outlander Sport.
How much does the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport cost?
The base Outlander Sport rings in just south of $23,000, including a $1,245 destination charge, though a loaded GT model squeaks in under $30,000. That’s not a very big spread across the five trim levels, but we wouldn’t spend more than on the $26,000 LE model with its larger 8.0-inch touchscreen that comes with smartphone compatibility. It’s key here because Mitsubishi’s native system on the smaller 7.0-inch display is clumsy at best.
Where is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport made?
In Japan.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Styling
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has clean lines outside but looks budget inside.
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good-looking car?
Outside, it’s not so bad. Inside, however, the Outlander Sport has a cheap look that lowers its score to just 4 out of 10.
The basic shape outside has been around for over 10 years, making it a familiar sight. Fussy lines up front are canceled out by a clean profile (marred by chrome faux vents) and one of the better-looking tail ends in its segment.
The interior is bland at best, though controls are easy enough to sort through.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Performance
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport lacks sport of any kind.
When it comes to rating the 2022 Outlander Sport, we deduct points for the unrefined engine choices and the frustrating gearbox. This Mitsubishi lands at an inferior 3 out of 10.
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 4WD?
Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive can be optioned with the base engine and it’s standard on the GT.
How fast is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
Forget about the name Sport. This is not a quick or smooth vehicle.
The base 2.0-liter inline-4 is rated at a lousy 148 hp, while even the optional 2.4-liter unit musters just 168 hp. The CVT is a nuisance at best, and a constant annoyance at worst. Moreover, this powertrain can feel quite gruff at times.
Ride quality is decent and steering heft builds nicely, making the Outlander Sport somewhat fun to hustle down a winding road. However, the bigger 18-inch wheels fitted to all but the base model result in a choppy ride due in part to the short wheelbase.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Outlander Sport offers up a decent cargo area, but it feels cheap inside.
Mitsubishi engineers did a good job carving out passenger and cargo space inside the Outlander Sport, but the finishing team (or maybe the bean counters) forgot how to source high-quality materials. It scores just 4 out of 10 on our scale.
Only the top GT trim comes with power front seats covered in leather, and the limited 6-way adjustments on the lesser trims leave more to be desired the longer the trip. The leather-wrapped steering wheel on LE and above grades is a nice touch, though.
At least passengers have decent head room, while the 36.3-inch rear-seat leg room figure is decent for the class. Cargo space also impresses for a smaller vehicle at nearly 50 cubic feet with the 60/40-split second row folded down.
In addition to those hard plastics ruining the mood, the Outlander Sport is loud inside on the highway.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Safety
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport does just OK when it comes to crash safety.
How safe is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
Mixed crash-test results from the IIHS and the NHTSA cancel out the point earned for standard automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams. It’s a 5.
The IIHS rated it mostly “Good” except for an “Acceptable” rating for front collisions on the driver’s side. The NHTSA also found fault with protection in front crash tests, sinking the small crossover to an uncommon four-star rating. Its standard automatic emergency braking system was rated “Superior” in avoiding crashes during 12 mph and 25 mph tests.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Features
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is fairly inexpensive, but that doesn’t make it a great value.
The 2022 Outlander Sport is one of the cheapest new SUVs on the market, though it doesn’t pack the same level of standard and available features as rivals, so it’s not a great deal. The big kicker here is a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty, which elevates it to a 6 out of 10.
Which Mitsubishi Outlander Sport should I buy?
At a little under $23,000, the base Outlander Sport S is a relatively inexpensive way into a new crossover, but it’s not a lavish ride. Its steel wheels wear chintz hubcaps, though automatic climate control and basic crash-avoidance tech are nice to have.
An extra $2,000 buys the ES trim with its alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a few other niceties, plus access to all-wheel drive for about $1,500 more. That’s about the most we’d spend on an Outlander Sport, and it’s still more than a Subaru Crosstrek with more features and better resale value. Unfortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility requires stepping up to at least the LE trim level.
How much is a fully loaded Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
The GT trim level starts at about $28,000 but can crest $30,000 if you’re not careful.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Fuel Economy
Fuel economy is not a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport strong suit.
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport good on gas?
Not especially. Compared to an older SUV, sure, the Outlander Sport will probably save you money at the pump. But most rivals best this dated model’s fuel economy.
Front-wheel-drive versions are rated at 24 mpg city, 30 highway, 27 combined, while all-wheel drive slices 1 mpg from each of those numbers. Those figures rate just 5 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The more powerful GT version has an EPA-rated 25 mpg combined.