What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Outlander Sport is a small crossover SUV sized for city use and priced accordingly. It competes with the Subaru Crosstrek and Kia Seltos.

Is the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car/SUV?

The Outlander Sport has seen only a few updates in more than a decade on the market, and both rivals and time have passed it by. We rate it at 4.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Mitsubishi shuffled the Outlander Sport’s lineup a little this year by adding safety tech and creating a new, lower-priced version. Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors are standard across the line for the first time.

The Outlander Sport is a wedgy small SUV with seating for five. Power is from a choice of 4-cylinder engines, both of which are mated solely to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive costs around $1,500 more.

No matter the engine, this SUV is slow and underhood noise can be tiresome on longer drives or up grades. Handling is a bright spot, and the ride quality is good given the fairly short wheelbase that helps the Outlander Sport feel nimble around town.

Fuel economy, however, isn’t great. Don’t expect much more than mid-20s mpg in mixed driving, a few less than competitors.

The interior has decent cargo space given the small dimensions, but materials and design that were just OK in 2011 feel decidedly dated today. For instance, Mitsubishi forces buyers into a far too expensive model for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

At least this year’s new safety tech brings the Outlander Sport up to par, though its crash-test ratings trail most rivals.

How much does the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport cost?

Mitsubishi lowered the cost of entry to its Outlander Sport for 2021 with a new S trim priced at about $22,000.

Still, we’d consider spending up for at least the LE trim for its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Where is the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport made?

In Japan.