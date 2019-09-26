The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport wears a fresh face and sports some more gear this year, but it’s the same subcompact crossover SUV underneath that was launched for model year 2011.

With a low base price and enticing features, the 2020 Outlander Sport may seem attractive at first glance, but newer rivals that have a leg up. We give it a below average 4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Outlander Sport gets a front and rear visual refresh including a redesigned front fascia with LED daytime running lights that echo the newer and larger Eclipse Sport Cross. The rear end gets new taillights with an LED signature, a skid plate-style bumper garnish to toughen up the looks, and a few new colors are available. The LE trim is eliminated for 2020, so it now comes in ES, SP, SE, and GT.

The Outlander Sport’s internals are unchanged, however, leaving the choice of 2.0- or 2.4-liter inline-4 engines making 148 and 168 horsepower. Fuel economy is around 25 mpg on average. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, but last year’s 5-speed manual transmission was dropped. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard.

The Outlander Sport’s small dimensions make it easy to drive in town. Acceleration is modest with either engine and an unpleasant roar from under the hood is a constant companion.

Inside, the infotainment system’s touchscreen has increased from 7.0 to 8.0 inches. Cloth upholstery is standard and leather trim is optional. Despite its small stature, the Outlander Sport is spacious, but long drives can be noisy and uncomfortable.

With average crash test scores and active features that cost extra, the Outlander Sport is short on redeeming features. Shop the competition carefully.