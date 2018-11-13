The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is an most established offering in the booming subcompact crossover SUV market, but it is starting to show its age. Although this mini Mitsu may entice with its low price and competitive features, we recommend shopping around.

Overall, we’ve rated it 4.5 out of 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Other competitors have the benefit of more cohesive designs, better safety features, and newer hardware, but starting at just over $21,000 after destination charge, the Outlander Sport offers decent value.

The Outlander Sport is unchanged in the styling department for 2019 and includes only updates to packaging and available active safety features. Its short stature and forgettable looks fail to distinguish it from more wildly styled competitors, but sometimes blending in can be better than standing out.

Review continues below

Unfortunately, the powertrain options hold over for 2019 as well, betraying the “Sport” designation in the model name. Two inline-4 engines paired to a 5-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) are available, one with 148 horsepower and one with 168 hp.either provides thrills or even impressive fuel economy. Most models average around 25 mpg combined.

Despite its short length, the Outlander Sport features a practical and spacious interior, though material quality leaves something to be desired. Neither row of seats is particularly comfortable either, making the Outlander Sport better suited for short jaunts than long road trips.

Unlike its larger sibling, the Outlander Sport’s safety ratings leave a lot to be desired, with middling crash test scores and active safety features that cost extra, though more are available on the 2019 model.