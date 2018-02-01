The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a mixed bag in the comfort and quality sweepstakes: it’s space-efficient, comfortable, and practical for hauling cargo. We rate it at 5 out of 10 points, exactly average, as the various pros and cons roughly cancel each other out. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Outlander Sport’s interior appears larger than it is, and the car sits between today’s subcompact and compact crossovers in size. That’s a function of its age; because it’s now 8 years old, it hasn’t been updated with the same bracket creep that has boosted the footprint and interior volume of vehicles in every segment. That means while the Outlander Sport may appear the same size as a Ford Escape or Toyota RAV4, in reality it’s half a size smaller, closer to the Subaru Crosstrek or perhaps the Kia Sportage.

The front and rear seats aren’t particularly comfortable, with flat cushions and a budget-sedan feel. Head room and leg room is adequate if not abundant, and the seats are at exactly the right height to open the door and swing right in, neither too low nor too high. A low load floor in the cargo bay makes loading easy, too, along with a passthrough in the rear seat back to allow skis or some building supplies to be carried without folding down the seat entirely.

It’s the budget materials that let down the Outlander Sport. Only the dash pad and a sparse handful of other areas have soft-touch surfaces; everything else is hard black, textured plastic. Mitsubishi said last year it had improved some of these, including nicer fabric on the base ES seats, but we still haven’t gotten our hands on an updated model to confirm the company’s claims.

The other drawback is noise: both powertrains are too noisy, and the smaller engine in particular produces much sound and fury, signifying nothing much in terms of actual acceleration. With every small vehicle having made substantial strides in suppressing noise, vibration, and harshness in recent years, the littler Outlander is now woefully behind the time.

Review continues below