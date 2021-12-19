What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage? What does it compare to?

The Mirage is an inexpensive subcompact car available in sedan (G4) and hatchback forms. It rivals the Nissan Versa, Hyundai Accent, and Kia Rio, as well as many used compact cars.

Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage a good car/SUV?

Cheap if not exactly cheerful, the Mirage is a good reminder that a used car can be a spectacular value. We rate it at just 3.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage?

After a refresh last year that added some worthwhile safety features, the 2022 Mirage is largely a carryover.

The Mirage sedan is the cheaper of the two body styles, though the hatchback offers a bit more utility. Neither boasts sexy lines or an upscale interior, however.

Underhood, look for a 78-hp 1.2-liter inline-3, which can be teamed to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Those with the CVT are quite thrifty at 39 mpg combined, though none of these cars drive with a sophisticated, upscale feel.

Cramped interiors with materials and designs we would have called outdated a decade ago are elevated slightly by a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Though the Mirage comes with automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warnings are optional, this small car has not done well in crash tests.

How much does the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage cost?

A big price hike this year sees the base Mirage priced at $16,640, a roughly $1,400 bump from last year. The G4 runs an extra $1,000. The best Mirage is the cheapest, and even then we would put on our negotiator’s caps.

Where is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage made?

In Thailand.