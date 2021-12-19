Likes
- Standard automatic emergency braking
- City-friendly sizing
- Still fairly cheap
- Good mpg
- Good warranty
Dislikes
- Outdated feel in every way
- Very slow
- Not for highway use
- Big price bump this year
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage is no longer a decent value. Look at the competition.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage? What does it compare to?
The Mirage is an inexpensive subcompact car available in sedan (G4) and hatchback forms. It rivals the Nissan Versa, Hyundai Accent, and Kia Rio, as well as many used compact cars.
Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage a good car/SUV?
Cheap if not exactly cheerful, the Mirage is a good reminder that a used car can be a spectacular value. We rate it at just 3.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage?
After a refresh last year that added some worthwhile safety features, the 2022 Mirage is largely a carryover.
The Mirage sedan is the cheaper of the two body styles, though the hatchback offers a bit more utility. Neither boasts sexy lines or an upscale interior, however.
Underhood, look for a 78-hp 1.2-liter inline-3, which can be teamed to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Those with the CVT are quite thrifty at 39 mpg combined, though none of these cars drive with a sophisticated, upscale feel.
Cramped interiors with materials and designs we would have called outdated a decade ago are elevated slightly by a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Though the Mirage comes with automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warnings are optional, this small car has not done well in crash tests.
How much does the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage cost?
A big price hike this year sees the base Mirage priced at $16,640, a roughly $1,400 bump from last year. The G4 runs an extra $1,000. The best Mirage is the cheapest, and even then we would put on our negotiator’s caps.
Where is the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage made?
In Thailand.
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
Styling
The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage is not a pretty face.
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage a good-looking car?
Cheap cars don’t have to look it. The Nissan Versa has sharp lines that are easily mistaken for a far costlier Altima. The Kia Rio is almost Audi-like in its detailing.
And then there’s the Mirage, which looks like it came out of the late 1990s. Well, it mostly did. We rate it at just 3 out of 10. In higher trims, it has some expressive touches that help it stand out, but nobody will ever confuse it with a high-end car.
Inside, the Mirage isn’t any better. Its dash is conveniently laid out, but with a relentlessly thrifty feel, offset by minimal and fuss-free controls.
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
Performance
The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage is the worst-performing new car on the market.
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage 4WD?
All Mirage models are front-wheel drive.
How fast is the Mitsubishi Mirage?
With just 78 hp mustered by its 3-cylinder engine, the Mitsubishi Mirage delivers glacial acceleration. It’s marginally better with the standard 5-speed manual transmission than the lunging CVT, but there’s not much positive we can say about the way this car drives.
It scores just 1 out of 10 points on the TCC scale.
The Mirage has a busy, nervous ride both in town and at highway speeds. Its steering has decent heft, but narrow tires howl in protest even before they see a corner.
Mirage owners know that the best way to take one of these cars on a road trip is to leave it at the local Enterprise location and rent a larger, more comfortable vehicle. They are simply not suited well to cruising at 65 mph, let alone going any faster for sustained periods.
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
Comfort & Quality
The Mirage hatchback is moderately practical.
Mitsubishi offers the 2022 Mirage in sedan (G4) and hatchback forms. This narrow car is not particularly accommodating for two adults, and three simply will not fit in the rear seat.
Cargo space is reasonable in the hatchback at 17.2 cubic feet with the rear seat upright and 47 cubes with it flopped down. Sedans have tiny trunks.
Even high-end versions of the Mirage are awash in cheap interior plastics, with only hints of fabric here and there to spice things up. Other brands try harder with their small cars.
We score the 2022 Mirage at 3 out of 10, with points deducted for second-row accommodations and a cheap feel–even considering its low price tag.
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
Safety
Standard automatic emergency braking is a Mirage asset.
How safe is the Mitsubishi Mirage?
The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage packs tech that can help it avoid a crash. That’s good news since its crash-test ratings are quite poor.
We score the Mirage at 4 out of 10; the point we add above average for automatic emergency braking is offset by troubling ratings from the IIHS.
The IIHS granted the Mirage a disconcerting “Marginal” in the front overlap test designed to simulate an impact with oncoming traffic or a road sign. The NHTSA has not recently tested the Mirage.
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
Features
A price hike this year makes the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage a questionable value.
The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage is reasonably well-equipped by small car standards, but it’s not all that great of a value. We score it at 5 out of 10. It earns points for standard automatic emergency braking and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as one for its 5-year/60,000-mile warranty, but it’s surprisingly expensive.
Which Mitsubishi Mirage should I buy?
The Mirage makes the most sense in base ES form. You’ll find automatic climate control, Bluetooth, and basic power features for about $16,500 (add another $1,000 for the hatchback). The CVT gearbox costs another $1,300.
The mid-level LE tosses in alloy wheels and drapes the steering wheel and gear lever in leather, but it runs about $18,600. A Black Edition trim package includes black and red accents inside and out for around $19,200.
How much is a fully loaded Mitsubishi Mirage?
Tick every option box and the Mirage SE will set you back around $20,600 in hatchback form. It comes with heated front seats, LED headlights with automatic high-beams, and lane-departure warnings.
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage’s tiny engine sips fuel.
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage good on gas?
The 2022 Mirage is as frugal as some hybrids, although it won’t keep up with them on the road.
Our 7 out of 10 rating here applies to versions with the more popular (and more efficient) CVT.
In hatchback form, they’re rated at an impressive 36 mpg city, 43 highway, 39 combined. Sedans are less aerodynamic and slip to 35/41/37 mpg.
The manual transmission is rated lower, but still pretty thrifty at 36 mpg combined in hatchback form and 35 mpg as a sedan.