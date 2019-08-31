The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is a new car, but you’d likely be better off with any used car for the same price. With great fuel economy and a solid factory warranty, it does have some positive qualities, but they’re few and far between.

It earns a 3.3 out of 10 in our overall ratings. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Mirage ranks below average in nearly every category we evaluate: styling, performance, comfort, safety, and features, making nearly any used car at a similar price point a better deal. It’s drab, the interior is cheap and noisy, the standard 3-cylinder is beyond slow, and it’s about as small as new cars come. Fuel economy is great, however, at between 35-40 mpg combined depending on which transmission and body style you choose, sedan (G4) or hatchback.

For 2020, the Mirage gets only minimal updates, including automatic climate control as standard on every model. The G4 sedan model gets a new LE trim and front grille design.

Standard features don’t include automatic emergency braking—it’s not available at all—and the Mirage has done poorly in federal crash testing, relative to other cars. If the low price is a strong lure, there’s that new-car warranty—but not much more.