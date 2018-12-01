The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is a subcompact car that prioritizes high fuel economy, a good factory warranty, and a low base price over comfort.

It’s offered in hatchback and G4 sedan bodies, and is available in base ES, SE, and GT trims. We’ve given the Mirage 3.3 out of 10, one of our lowest ratings for any new car. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Mirage ranks below average in styling, performance, comfort, safety, and features, which makes a better case for like-priced used cars. Anemic performance from its pint-size 3-cylinder engine, dreary styling, poor material quality, and an excessive amount of road noise at highway speeds make the Mirage feel like a new car from 30 years ago. Hey, at least it has that new car smell and it’s thrifty on gas.

For 2019, the Mirage and G4 gain a few visual updates such as a Limited Edition package and 15-inch black alloy wheels, heated front seats, and red accents on the LE trim, as well as standard cruise control and driver seat height adjustment, features we’ve largely taken for granted in other new cars.

While there’s something to be said for minimalism, the Mitsubishi Mirage takes things to extremes, and it doesn’t pay off.