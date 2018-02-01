The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage is not a pleasant car to drive if you find yourself having to travel on high-speed highways as well as in city and suburban traffic. We give the Mirage 0 out of 10 possible points for performance, the lowest rating we’ve given any car. It loses points for very slow acceleration, lack of reserve power for emergency situations, and its uncontrolled behavior at highway speeds. Any other car is better. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 3-cylinder 1.2-liter engine in the Mirage produces just 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. That’s less than any other vehicle sold in the U.S. that uses its engine to move the car. Even the slow Toyota Prius C hybrid comes in at 99 hp.

A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) as a $1,200 option. The CVT gets better fuel economy, however. Either way, the Mirage makes a suitable urban warrior, especially with a tight 30.2-foot turning circle that allows U-turns into parking spaces across the street. The CVT accelerates from stops smartly, but the first gear in the manual transmission is so high that it takes practice to move away without stalling. But its fifth gear isn’t that high, so speeds of 75 mph have the little engine screaming at more than 3,500 rpm even at 70 mph.

Higher speeds are the car’s Achilles’ heel, with the only recourse in some emergencies being to slam on the brakes rather than try to accelerate around them. Passing even on the level demands a long open road, lots of advance planning, and a tolerance for agonized engine noises that produce only small gains in momentum.

The Mirage is one of the lightest cars on the market, at roughly 2,000 pounds for a base ES model, but even so, the little engine struggles on hills and in passing any other vehicle. Worse yet, the suspension just isn’t up to the task of keeping the car stable and the ride consistent above 50 mph. At speed, it’s actively unpleasant, yawing and wallowing and wobbling like no other vehicle we’ve tested.

Sudden changes in direction produce lurches to add to the mix, and even in a straight line the Mirage wanders off center. It may not be actively unsafe, but it sure is unpleasant. While Mitsubishi claims it upgraded the suspension last year, the company needs to do a lot more work to make the Mirage even minimally acceptable for North American driving conditions.

