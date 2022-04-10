What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross? What does it compare to?

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a small crossover with more interior space than many subcompact rivals. It vies for sales with other entry-level crossovers such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Kona, and Nissan Rogue Sport.

Is the 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good SUV?

The Eclipse Cross is an average SUV with an average price and average feature set. It’s perfectly average, with a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

The Eclipse Cross comes with standard all-wheel drive across the lineup. Last year, it was a $1,600 upcharge. This year’s model costs $2,500 more, but Mitsubishi added LED headlights to cast the light away from its inflationary price increase.

Restyled last year with a traditional liftgate instead of a split rear window like the Toyota Prius, the Eclipse Cross falls more in line with the design of the larger Outlander, which is Mitsubishi’s bestseller. The front end tries hard to stand out, with chrome clamps that flank the grille like some kind of X-wing fighter. Standard daytime running lights squint from the top of the clamps, but in the recess Mitsubishi stacks LED headlights with fog lights. The split lighting signature is…different.

Inside, large swaths of black plastic are broken up by silver plastic pieces, though it can’t conceal the crossover’s budget-conscious nature.

The powertrain carries over, but it doesn’t carry anything with any urgency. A 152-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 lags from a stop, and continuously variable automatic transmission feels a step behind what the driver tells it to. Standard all-wheel drive adds grip and cost equally, and fuel economy tops out at a very average 26 mpg combined.

The Eclipse Cross occupies bigger proportions than other small crossovers, giving it more rear leg room and more cargo room than most rivals.

Crash-test results are mixed, with the IIHS giving it a rare “Poor” grade on its side impact protection. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane-departure warnings come standard, and blind-spot monitors, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and a surround view camera system are offered on top trimsl.

How much does the 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cost?

Sold in ES, LE, SE, and SEL grades, the 2023 Eclipse Cross starts at $27,090 including a $1,295 destination charge. That’s an increase of $2,500 over the 2022 model year, but standard features include AWD, LED headlights, 16-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen without smartphone compatibility, and keyless entry. A 5-year/60,000-mile new car warranty with roadside assistance assures Mitsubishi shoppers.

The $28,340 LE adds the right tech for these tech-enabled times, with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, a satellite radio trial, two USB ports, heated front seats, and black 18-inch alloy wheels. The SEL Touring tops the lineup at $32,690.

Where is the 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross made?

In Japan.