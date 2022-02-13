Likes
- Low starting price
- Good warranty
- Surround-view camera offered
- Snazzy headlights
Dislikes
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay are not standard
- Laggy acceleration
- Cabin materials are underwhelming
- Fuel economy trails competitors
Buying tip
features & specs
The Eclipse Cross wears new clothes, but a sluggish powertrain and lack of safety features dampens the experience.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross? What does it compare to?
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a small crossover that offers near compact levels of utility for a subcompact starting price. It competes against other value-minded small crossovers such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Kona, and Nissan Rogue Sport.
Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good SUV?
The Eclipse Cross lags behind the competition on standard features and fuel economy, without offering anything compelling stylistically or from behind the wheel. It also performed poorly on a side crash test and only earns a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
The Eclipse Cross skipped the 2021 model year and returns for 2022 with a redesign that includes extensive styling and interior updates.
Gone is the weird split-liftgate with two glass windows in the rear, replaced by a more conventionally styled rear liftgate with a single window. It’s flanked by taillights that reach high up the sides of the glass. The front has also been updated with a blacked-out “Dynamic Shield” grille flanked by large chrome strips that arrow out from the grille. The top lighting elements are standard LED daytime running lights, whereas the headlights have been combined with the fog lights in a lower housing that Mitsubishi says offers better visibility.
Big changes are found inside as well, with a 7.0-inch touchscreen standard and an 8.0-inch touchscreen optional. The screens have been repositioned closer to the passengers, which means that the touchpad is gone. Large swaths of black plastic are broken up by silver trim pieces, though it can’t conceal the crossover’s budget-conscious nature.
The powertrain is a carryover, using the same 152-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 and continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard for all trim levels, with all-wheel drive available as a $1,600 option. It’s a sluggish feeling powertrain thanks to the CVT, with languid acceleration from a stop. Fuel economy tops out at 27 mpg combined.
Though the Eclipse Cross rides on the same wheelbase, it’s 5.0 inches longer overall. That gives a small boost to cargo room and the back seat feels more spacious as well.
Automatic forward emergency braking and lane-departure warnings are standard, with blind-spot monitors, head-up display, and a surround view camera system optional.
How much does the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cost?
The Eclipse Cross is offered in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE, and SEL. The ES starts at $24,590 including a $1,195 destination charge, followed by the LE at $25,940 and the SE at $27,340. Topping off the lineup is the $28,590 SEL.
Where is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross made?
In Japan.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Styling
The Eclipse Cross’ new look is more conventional, but not better.
Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good-looking SUV?
The elimination of the split rear window that had a negative impact on visibility is a step in the right direction, but the rest of the Eclipse Cross’ new look feels run of the mill inside and out. It’s an average-looking crossover with an average score, giving it a 5 out of 10.
Shrinking down the Outlander’s new look onto the Eclipse Cross’ face is a mixed bag. Moving the headlights down into the lower light cluster is an interesting idea, but those chrome bars make it feel like it’s trying too hard. From the side and the rear, the styling doesn’t stand out and it makes the crossover feel somewhat anonymous.
Inside, the Eclipse Cross goes heavy on the black plastic and a look that feels a bit dated. Controls are easy to reach, however, and we appreciate the volume and tuning knobs below the screen. But the interior does feel like it was lifted from a mid-2010’s vehicle, rather than something new.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Performance
Getting the Eclipse Cross to accelerate is an exercise in patience.
The Eclipse Cross’ powertrain was untouched in its redesign and that’s a missed opportunity to improve, as acceleration remains sluggish. We take off a point for the ponderous CVT; it gets a 4.
Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 4WD?
Front-wheel drive comes standard on all trim levels, but all-wheel drive is available as an option for $1,600 across the board.
How fast is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
Not fast at all. It features a 152-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 mated to a CVT that combine to form one of the Eclipse Cross’ largest frustrations. There is a big pause between accelerator inputs and the vehicle responding (especially from a stop), and passing maneuvers should be plotted far in advance. Though the transmission comes with simulated steps, they take too long to “downshift” and bump up the rpms to get the engine into its powerband.
The Eclipse Cross has a ride that’s a touch busy, but it doesn’t veer into harshness. There is noticeable body roll in corners, but with this powertrain it’s hard to drive quickly enough to incur much of it. Steering is lightweight and numb, making it good for city environments and parking lots.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Comfort & Quality
The Eclipse Cross’ interior offers decent cargo room, but not much else.
The Eclipse Cross’ budget-friendly nature doesn’t do it any favors when it comes to quality, with lots of hard plastics found around the cabin and a dated design. It earns a point for its 23.4 cubic feet of cargo room, to make it a 6.
Seats for both front and rear passengers are firmly OK, neither notable for their comfort or discomfort. Though the Eclipse Cross’ lists 35.2 inches of rear legroom, matching the Toyota RAV4, its back seat doesn’t feel as roomy as the Taos and Seltos.
Behind the rear seats is 23.4 cubic feet of cargo room, expanding to 50.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded (or 49.7 cubic feet when equipped with the panoramic sunroof). This again puts it between compact and subcompact crossover rivals.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Safety
The Eclipse Cross did not perform well in the IIHS’ new side crash test.
How safe is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
The Eclipse Cross earned a five-star rating from the NHTSA, but that conflicts with a poor side crash rating from the IIHS. It’s a 5.
Standard safety features include automatic forward emergency braking and lane-departure warnings. Also available are blind-spot monitors, automatic high beams, and a surround-view camera system. Only the top trim level is offered with adaptive cruise control, which is available as part of the Touring package. The Eclipse Cross’ automatic braking system only works at speeds up to 50 mph, until you get to the SEL trim. That adds radar to the system and allows it to work up to 110 mph.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Features
The base infotainment system doesn’t offer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
The Eclipse Cross comes with an excellent warranty that earns it a point, but it gives a point right back with an infotainment system that doesn’t come standard with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. It’s a middling 5 out of 10 for features.
The base ES comes with automatic climate control, cloth seating surfaces, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen that lacks smartphone connectivity features. It also only comes with a single USB port for phone charging as well.
Which Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross should I buy?
It’s certainly not the base model. The LS and above come with a better 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, but the better choice for most is probably the SE. The SE starts at $27,340 and adds synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, LED headlights, and blind-spot monitors.
How much is a fully loaded Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
At its most expensive, the Eclipse Cross breaks the $30,000 barrier with the SEL and the additional Touring package. The SEL adds leather upholstery, a powered passenger’s seat, and a surround-view camera system. The $2,100 Touring package adds on heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, and adaptive cruise control.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Fuel Economy
Base models offer slightly more efficiency.
Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross good on gas?
The Eclipse Cross ES gets 26 mpg city, 29 highway, and 27 combined with FWD, with the other models trailing close behind. It’s a 5.
All-wheel drive costs it 1 mpg, same on the other trim levels that get 25/28/26 mpg with FWD. This trails behind competitive vehicles like the Volkswagen Taos and Kia Seltos, which both offer 31 combined mpg with FWD.