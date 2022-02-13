What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross? What does it compare to?

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a small crossover that offers near compact levels of utility for a subcompact starting price. It competes against other value-minded small crossovers such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Kona, and Nissan Rogue Sport.

Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good SUV?

The Eclipse Cross lags behind the competition on standard features and fuel economy, without offering anything compelling stylistically or from behind the wheel. It also performed poorly on a side crash test and only earns a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

The Eclipse Cross skipped the 2021 model year and returns for 2022 with a redesign that includes extensive styling and interior updates.

Gone is the weird split-liftgate with two glass windows in the rear, replaced by a more conventionally styled rear liftgate with a single window. It’s flanked by taillights that reach high up the sides of the glass. The front has also been updated with a blacked-out “Dynamic Shield” grille flanked by large chrome strips that arrow out from the grille. The top lighting elements are standard LED daytime running lights, whereas the headlights have been combined with the fog lights in a lower housing that Mitsubishi says offers better visibility.

Big changes are found inside as well, with a 7.0-inch touchscreen standard and an 8.0-inch touchscreen optional. The screens have been repositioned closer to the passengers, which means that the touchpad is gone. Large swaths of black plastic are broken up by silver trim pieces, though it can’t conceal the crossover’s budget-conscious nature.

The powertrain is a carryover, using the same 152-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 and continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard for all trim levels, with all-wheel drive available as a $1,600 option. It’s a sluggish feeling powertrain thanks to the CVT, with languid acceleration from a stop. Fuel economy tops out at 27 mpg combined.

Though the Eclipse Cross rides on the same wheelbase, it’s 5.0 inches longer overall. That gives a small boost to cargo room and the back seat feels more spacious as well.

Automatic forward emergency braking and lane-departure warnings are standard, with blind-spot monitors, head-up display, and a surround view camera system optional.

How much does the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cost?

The Eclipse Cross is offered in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE, and SEL. The ES starts at $24,590 including a $1,195 destination charge, followed by the LE at $25,940 and the SE at $27,340. Topping off the lineup is the $28,590 SEL.

Where is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross made?

In Japan.