The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a familiar name on a new crossover SUV. “New” and “improved” are not necessarily synonymous. The 2020 Eclipse Cross earns 4.6 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Eclipse Cross gets a new SP trim that adds carbon-effect accents and slots between the base LE and mid-tier SE trims. A panoramic sunroof and roof rails have also been added as an option to the SE trim, and active safety features have been made standard on the SE and up.

With sharp looks, the Eclipse Cross is immediately appealing from a distance, but closer inspection tells a different tale. It’s undoubtedly handsome, but some of the details and trim pieces that adorn the exterior are not up to snuff. The interior is a similar story, with questionable plastics and cheap-feeling cloth on base trims. A standard touchscreen infotainment system is nice but can be a pain to use.

Despite its sporty looks and former sports-car name, the Eclipse Cross is not particularly athletic, with a 1.5-liter turbo-4 as standard with just 152 horsepower and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) as the only gearbox. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, but the Eclipse Cross is not in a hurry to go anywhere fast, nor is it very quiet inside or a deft handler. At around 26 mpg combined on average, the Eclipse Cross isn’t notably efficient either.

Starting at nearly $24,000, the Eclipse Cross is decently equipped, with Bluetooth, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a good 5-year/60,000-mile warranty, but better (and more satisfying) deals exist if you know where to look.

Thankfully, active safety features like automatic emergency braking and automatic high beam headlights are now available on the SE trim and up, but still absent on the base LE. Those safety scores that do exist are promising, though, as the Eclipse Cross earned a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS in 2019.