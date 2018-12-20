The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross crossover SUV is a fresh start for an automaker that needed new life.

Its name draws on a hit from decades ago, but the new version strikes its own chord among crossovers. That’s not necessarily a good thing. The 2019 Eclipse Cross earns a 4.6 on our overall scale, below average for a new car. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is available in ES, LE, SE, and SEL trim levels. Base versions cost roughly $24,500 and top trims can cost more than $32,000.

Buyers may be drawn toward the daring looks of the 2019 Eclipse Cross and its low price, but both ask for sacrifices.

The interior is small for its class, and there are some cost-cutting materials in easily seen places. The standard 7.0-inch touchscreen is nice, but we’re not big on the touchpad controller on the center console and the native system is a pain to use. (Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility helps the latter, but not the former.)

All versions of the Eclipse Cross are powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 152 horsepower and mates to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Most versions are saddled with all-wheel-drive running gear that adds traction, but also weight. The Eclipse Cross is fine for around-town detail, but it’s not particularly bright off the line nor is it quiet.

(We suspect the leisurely CVT is the culprit.)

The Eclipse Cross manages about 25 mpg combined, according to the EPA. That’s not tops in its class for efficiency, others do better.

Others—such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4—offer standard safety features that Mitsubishi reserves for top trims, and even there it’s optional.

Automatic emergency braking is only available on top SEL models that start over $30,000, and it’s a pricey option at that. Honda and Toyota bundle the lifesaving technology into their crossovers across the board—and those models don’t cost much more than the Mitsubishi.

Base cars get 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, one USB port, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with touchpad controller for infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. The warranty and low price may appeal to some crossover shoppers, but we struggle to see the value of the Eclipse Cross among similarly priced competitors.