You’d be forgiven if you think an Eclipse from Mitsubishi shouldn’t look like this.

Only five years after it retired the name, the automaker is hoping the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will bring back repeat buyers with short memories and short pockets.

Starting at a modest $24,240, the Eclipse Cross offers a crossover shoppers relatively good value with a seductive shape. It’s a compromise though: the Eclipse Cross offers somewhat limited rear head room, compromised outward vision, and some less-than-intuitive features.

It earns a 5.0 on our overall scale before fuel economy and safety are factored in, which could slightly raise its overall score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Eclipse Cross is based in part on the Outlander and Outlander Sport crossovers, but with styling wholly its own. It sports a sloped rear roofline that asks tall rear passengers to slump or lose their heads, and a rising window line that trades vision for style.

Inside, the Eclipse Cross can’t be as daring—it has a low price to maintain.

Under the hood, a new 1.5-liter turbo-4 provides motivation, but it struggles to get out of its own way. A lackluster continuously variable transmission feels like it’s tied the engine’s arms back. We wonder what it would do with a conventional automatic.

A good ride is made better by competent steering, and the Eclipse Cross manages to feel sure-footed, albeit not very sporty.

Four will fit within the crossover’s confines, but not five. A sliding rear bench opens up more than the nominal 22 cubic feet of cargo space, but also shows the Eclipse Cross’s shortcomings in packaging—an awkward rear shelf makes for a small dead space behind the rear bench and limits a flat-floor throughout.

The Eclipse Cross packs in more features than many in its price range, but a strange touchscreen-touchpad duo highlights the crossover’s inherent conflict. The features are helpful, but not substantially intuitive and have limited usefulness.