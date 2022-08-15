Likes
- Quirky personality
- Fun to drive
- Good handling
- Blisteringly quick JCW
Dislikes
- Trimmed lineup
- Costly in any form
- Cabin isn’t too spacious
Buying tip
features & specs
Even with a pared-down lineup, the Countryman remains the most practical Mini.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Mini Countryman? What does it compare to?
With the Countryman, Mini takes its retro-inspired design off-road—but not deep into the wilderness. This light-duty crossover SUV compares to the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40, among others.
Is the 2023 Mini Countryman a good car?
It’s cheeky but pricey, especially after a hefty hike this year. Overall, we rate the 2023 Mini Countryman at 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Mini Countryman?
At least to start, the 2023 Mini Countryman sees its lineup sliced to just Cooper S and John Cooper Works versions. Last year’s base model is temporarily shelved, at least until Mini can keep up with supply chain shortages to begin building the full lineup again. On the upside, navigation and Apple CarPlay compatibility now come standard.
Accordingly, the Countryman now starts at nearly $36,000, and optional all-wheel drive adds another $2,525. Oof.
That money buys a stylish little crossover, though. Looking like an overinflated Mini Cooper, the Countryman looks sportier than it does rugged. Unpainted fender flares and a slightly higher stance give it some semblance of a three-day beard, but overall every bit of this lineup’s characteristic kitsch remains intact inside and out.
The lineup this year starts with the 189-hp turbo-4, which can be hopped up to a downright sprightly 301 hp in John Cooper Works form. Last year’s plug-in hybrid goes on hiatus. Unlike other Minis, the Countryman does not come with a manual option, instead sticking with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
While not astoundingly frugal, the Mini Countryman offers up a reasonable 28 mpg combined in front-wheel drive form.
These models may be the biggest Minis, but they’re still plenty fun to drive, with taut suspensions, responsive steering, and balanced handling.
They’re not especially spacious inside, though good head room and comfortable front seats are assets.
What crash tests have been performed so far have mostly been good. Automatic emergency braking comes standard, too.
How much does the 2023 Mini Countryman cost?
Mini may introduce less-costly versions at some point during the 2023 model year, but to start this lineup runs just shy of $36,000, including an $850 destination fee, for the Mini Countryman Cooper S. We’d add all-wheel drive and a few options to nudge the price just over $40,000. The John Cooper Works commands a $10,000-or-so premium, though it’s downright fast.
Where is the 2023 Mini Countryman made?
In The Netherlands.
2023 MINI Countryman
Styling
The Countryman delights—and sometimes overwhelms—with its retro touches.
Is the Mini Countryman a good-looking car?
It’s fun and playful, even if it isn’t so mini when it comes to its dimensions. We rate the 2023 Countryman at 7 out of 10, with a point above average for its interior and one for its exterior.
A light update a couple of years ago carries into 2023 unchanged. Standard LED lighting up front is accented by Union Jack taillights at the rear. Rugged touches only go as far as unpainted trim and some (very) fake skid plates.
If the Countryman is too much for you, head to your BMW dealer for the closely related X1, which is a business suit compared to the Countryman’s hipster plaid.
Things are just as funky inside, with a big 8.8-inch touchscreen that this year includes navigation and Apple CarPlay as standard fare. The circular theme continues on the dash, door handles, dials, and just about everywhere.
Mini may not offer quite as many fun hues this year, but there are still plenty of choices in its catalog.
2023 MINI Countryman
Performance
The 2023 Mini Countryman is plenty of fun.
Is the Mini Countryman 4WD?
It can be. Mini charges about $2,600 for a permanent all-wheel-drive system on the S version (it’s standard in JCW guise), but don’t look to take these models very far off-road.
How fast is the Mini Countryman?
With last year’s base 3-cylinder on the sidelines, the 189-hp turbo-4 provides impressive oomph. It pairs nicely with either a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission on front-drive models or an 8-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive for a 0-60 mph time of just over 7 seconds.
John Cooper Works versions use a hearty 301-hp version of parent company BMW’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 for downright quick acceleration. Figure a smidge under five seconds in the 60-mph sprint.
Any version has delightfully direct, quick steering, while JCWs turn things up with a firmer suspension and grippier tires that should be swapped out for winter rubber if you live in a cold-climate state.
The standard 18-inch wheels ride best, though the available 19s aren’t that rough.
2023 MINI Countryman
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Countryman is big by Mini standards but still somewhat cramped.
It may be the biggest model in the Mini lineup, but the 2023 Countryman barely makes the cut as a family-friendly ride. We rate it at 7 out of 10 with points above average for bolstered front seats and a decent 17.6 cubic-foot cargo area.
The Countryman sits up higher than other Mini models, which affords passengers good head room. The front seats come with substantial bolsters that suit the model’s sporty mission but may be confining for linebacker-sized passengers. Rear leg room measures out to 37.0 inches, beating some competitors, but in practice the Countryman can barely handle four full-size adults, let alone five.
Fold the rear seatbacks and cargo space grows to nearly 48 cubes, which is about average against rivals.
Mini does a nice job tossing in fun textures and materials, though some cheap plastics raise eyebrows at $40,000 or higher.
2023 MINI Countryman
Safety
The 2023 Mini Countryman is light on crash-test data.
How safe is the Mini Countryman?
We can’t say for certain. The IIHS has given the 2023 Countryman “Good” crash-test ratings, but they’re not done with their full barrage of tests. The NHTSA, meanwhile, has yet to test the Mini Countryman.
For now, we’ll hold off on rating this model.
Automatic emergency braking comes standard, but any other advanced driver-assistance tech costs extra and may not be widely available, depending on the trim level.
2023 MINI Countryman
Features
Tweaks this year mean the 2023 Mini Countryman lineup isn’t quite as broad as it once was.
The 2023 Mini Countryman comes in far fewer configurations this year than in the past. Still, it rates a 7 out of 10 thanks to decent standard fare that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, a panoramic moonroof, LED exterior lighting, Apple CarPlay compatibility, and synthetic leather upholstery.
A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and three years of maintenance add another point.
This year, the lineup starts at about $36,000, or another $2,600 for all-wheel drive.
Which Mini Countryman should I buy?
We’d stick close to the Countryman Cooper S, which for now serves as the base model. We might splurge for tinted rear windows. Even with all-wheel drive, that means a sub-$39,000 list price.
This year’s new Iconic trim level costs at least $5,000 more and adds leather trim, an upgraded navigation system, a head-up display, and power adjustment for the front seats, plus a few other niceties.
How much is a fully loaded Mini Countryman?
The John Cooper Works version starts around $45,000. Add leather and a few other options and it’ll cost you more than $50,000.
2023 MINI Countryman
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Mini Countryman is reasonably thrifty given its power output.
Is the Mini Countryman good on gas?
It’s not bad. The Countryman S rates 24 mpg city, 33 highway, 28 combined with front-wheel drive, or a less impressive 23/31/26 mpg with all-wheel drive. John Cooper Works versions are surprisingly thrifty at 24/30/26. That’s not bad for more than 300 hp.
All versions require premium fuel.