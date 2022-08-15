What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Mini Countryman? What does it compare to?

With the Countryman, Mini takes its retro-inspired design off-road—but not deep into the wilderness. This light-duty crossover SUV compares to the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40, among others.

Is the 2023 Mini Countryman a good car?

It’s cheeky but pricey, especially after a hefty hike this year. Overall, we rate the 2023 Mini Countryman at 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Mini Countryman?

At least to start, the 2023 Mini Countryman sees its lineup sliced to just Cooper S and John Cooper Works versions. Last year’s base model is temporarily shelved, at least until Mini can keep up with supply chain shortages to begin building the full lineup again. On the upside, navigation and Apple CarPlay compatibility now come standard.

Accordingly, the Countryman now starts at nearly $36,000, and optional all-wheel drive adds another $2,525. Oof.

That money buys a stylish little crossover, though. Looking like an overinflated Mini Cooper, the Countryman looks sportier than it does rugged. Unpainted fender flares and a slightly higher stance give it some semblance of a three-day beard, but overall every bit of this lineup’s characteristic kitsch remains intact inside and out.

The lineup this year starts with the 189-hp turbo-4, which can be hopped up to a downright sprightly 301 hp in John Cooper Works form. Last year’s plug-in hybrid goes on hiatus. Unlike other Minis, the Countryman does not come with a manual option, instead sticking with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

While not astoundingly frugal, the Mini Countryman offers up a reasonable 28 mpg combined in front-wheel drive form.

These models may be the biggest Minis, but they’re still plenty fun to drive, with taut suspensions, responsive steering, and balanced handling.

They’re not especially spacious inside, though good head room and comfortable front seats are assets.

What crash tests have been performed so far have mostly been good. Automatic emergency braking comes standard, too.

How much does the 2023 Mini Countryman cost?

Mini may introduce less-costly versions at some point during the 2023 model year, but to start this lineup runs just shy of $36,000, including an $850 destination fee, for the Mini Countryman Cooper S. We’d add all-wheel drive and a few options to nudge the price just over $40,000. The John Cooper Works commands a $10,000-or-so premium, though it’s downright fast.

Where is the 2023 Mini Countryman made?

In The Netherlands.