What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mini Countryman? What does it compare to?

The Countryman is Mini’s quasi-SUV, a more spacious, slightly higher-riding model than the BMW-owned British automaker’s other vehicles. It’s the most practical Mini, but also the least mini-Mini, and it squares off against the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and Fiat 500X.

Is the 2022 Mini Countryman a good car/SUV?

The Countryman brims with character, sometimes maybe a bit too much so. Tweaks this year bring more tech to its cabin—finally. We rate it at 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mini Countryman?

The 2022 Mini Countryman sees standard lane-departure warnings added to its roster this year but otherwise carries over styling and tech updates made to the 2021 model.

The Countryman has classic Mini looks, but it rides a bit higher than other models and features a slightly taller, more SUV-like body.

This broad lineup includes turbo-3 and turbo-4 gas engines, plus a plug-in hybrid variant called, rather boringly, SE.

The base turbo-3’s 134 hp isn’t enough to motor around this crossover, especially with the optional 8-speed automatic transmission. The turbo-4 in the Countryman S puts out a healthier 189 hp, while the pricey John Cooper Works puts out a hearty 301 hp. All-wheel drive is standard in hybrid and John Cooper works forms, optional elsewhere.

Fuel economy is a mixed bag. The Countryman SE boasts a useful 18-mile electric range, while other versions generally return fuel economy in the mid-to-high 20-mpg range. Premium fuel is required.

Inside, the quirky design serves as a nice distraction to limited interior space for more than four passengers. Compared to the standard Cooper, though, the Countryman boasts far more space for humans and their gear.

Feature-wise, base cars want for little, but Mini charges extra for Apple CarPlay. At least automatic emergency braking is standard fare and we applaud the recent arrival of lane-departure warnings. Adaptive cruise control is a disconcertingly costly option, though.

How much does the 2022 Mini Countryman cost?

The lineup holds steady for 2022, starting at about $30,000. From there, the Countryman can rocket to $50,000 or more with myriad extra-cost style bolt-ons.

Where is the 2022 Mini Countryman made?

In The Netherlands.