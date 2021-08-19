Likes
- Fun personality
- Broad lineup
- Good road manners
- Plug-in hybrid is fairly useful
Dislikes
- CarPlay costs extra
- Can get quite pricey
- Not especially spacious
- Base turbo-3 just can’t keep up
Buying tip
The 2022 Mini Countryman is the most practical Mini around, even if it’s not the most fun.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mini Countryman? What does it compare to?
The Countryman is Mini’s quasi-SUV, a more spacious, slightly higher-riding model than the BMW-owned British automaker’s other vehicles. It’s the most practical Mini, but also the least mini-Mini, and it squares off against the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and Fiat 500X.
Is the 2022 Mini Countryman a good car/SUV?
The Countryman brims with character, sometimes maybe a bit too much so. Tweaks this year bring more tech to its cabin—finally. We rate it at 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Mini Countryman?
The 2022 Mini Countryman sees standard lane-departure warnings added to its roster this year but otherwise carries over styling and tech updates made to the 2021 model.
The Countryman has classic Mini looks, but it rides a bit higher than other models and features a slightly taller, more SUV-like body.
This broad lineup includes turbo-3 and turbo-4 gas engines, plus a plug-in hybrid variant called, rather boringly, SE.
The base turbo-3’s 134 hp isn’t enough to motor around this crossover, especially with the optional 8-speed automatic transmission. The turbo-4 in the Countryman S puts out a healthier 189 hp, while the pricey John Cooper Works puts out a hearty 301 hp. All-wheel drive is standard in hybrid and John Cooper works forms, optional elsewhere.
Fuel economy is a mixed bag. The Countryman SE boasts a useful 18-mile electric range, while other versions generally return fuel economy in the mid-to-high 20-mpg range. Premium fuel is required.
Inside, the quirky design serves as a nice distraction to limited interior space for more than four passengers. Compared to the standard Cooper, though, the Countryman boasts far more space for humans and their gear.
Feature-wise, base cars want for little, but Mini charges extra for Apple CarPlay. At least automatic emergency braking is standard fare and we applaud the recent arrival of lane-departure warnings. Adaptive cruise control is a disconcertingly costly option, though.
How much does the 2022 Mini Countryman cost?
The lineup holds steady for 2022, starting at about $30,000. From there, the Countryman can rocket to $50,000 or more with myriad extra-cost style bolt-ons.
Where is the 2022 Mini Countryman made?
In The Netherlands.
2022 MINI Countryman
Styling
It may be the least-cheeky Mini, but the Countryman still drips with quirky details.
Is the 2022 Mini Countryman a good-looking car?
The top-selling Mini in the U.S. isn’t much of a mini, at least size-wise. It gets most of the company’s hallmark design cues right, though, and we award it 7 out of 10 points for its style.
The Countryman got a light facelift last year with standard LED lighting up front and a Union Jack-style pattern at the rear. If those touches seem like overkill to you, stop reading and go to our BMW X1 page instead.
Inside, the Countryman brims with circular elements including a big ring surrounding its 8.8-inch touchscreen. The ovoid theme continues in the instrument cluster framed by the steering wheel, plus various other design elements on the doors, seats, and center console. Plan to spend some time sorting through the myriad optional trim inlays Mini offers, but bring your wallet.
2022 MINI Countryman
Performance
Base Countryman models are pokey, but you’ll find plenty of power otherwise.
Is the Mini Countryman 4WD?
Base and S versions come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option. John Cooper Works and SE versions are only available with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Mini Countryman?
That depends on which model we’re talking about. Base cars put out just 134 horsepower from their turbo-3. While this is a sweet-singing little engine, it’s decidedly down on power for the biggest Mini. Front-drive versions weigh a little less, and their 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission wrings out power as best they can: 0-60 mph times for this Countryman can take up to 9.6 seconds. The 8-speed automatic fitted to all-wheel-drive versions is syrupy smooth.
A better choice for most driving is the Countryman S with its 189-hp turbo-4, which uses the same gearboxes as the 3-cylinder. It offers far more useful power in any situation, with a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 or 7.2 seconds. The John Cooper Works version pairs an uprated suspension and tweaked electric power steering with gobs of power—301 hp from its 2.0-liter turbo-4. It comes only with the 8-speed automatic, and reaches 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.
The Countryman SE pairs the 3-cylinder with an electric motor and a 10-kwh battery for a combined output of 224 hp. About 2.5 hours of charging from a Level 2 charger can add 18 miles of electric range, which may be enough for your entire commute.
No matter what’s underhood, the Countryman boasts sharp handling and unusually direct steering. Optional adaptive dampers are worth the money, especially if you want larger wheels.
2022 MINI Countryman
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Mini Countryman is spacious for four, but not for more.
The 2022 Mini Countryman may have five seat belts, but we consider it a four-seater. That’s just fine, as we rate it 7 out of 10 based on its good front seats and its decent 17.6 cubic-foot cargo space.
The Countryman is about half a foot taller than a standard Cooper, so head room is not an issue. The front seats are the best in the house, with good thigh support and substantial bolsters. The John Cooper Works version’s sports seats are tighter, though. Its 37 inches of rear leg room is better than some competitive small crossovers, though its rear seat is not wide enough for three abreast.
With the rear seat folded down, you’ll find nearly 48 cubic feet of cargo space—decent for a small SUV.
Materials are above average for the price, with special attention paid to textures and trims.
2022 MINI Countryman
Safety
We’re still awaiting a full barrage of crash-test results for the maxi-Mini.
How safe is the Mini Countryman?
In the few tests that have been performed, the 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman has earned commendable scores. We’re still waiting on the feds to give it a go, though, so we’ll hold off on a rating here.
The IIHS gives the Countryman “Good” ratings in all instrumented crash tests. Its standard automatic emergency braking system was rated just “Advanced” for its ability to reduce speed before impact, but not necessarily prevent crashes.
2022 MINI Countryman
Features
Skip the skimpy base Classic trim in favor of better-equipped 2022 Mini Countryman models.
The 2022 Mini Countryman’s basic Classic trim hits most of what we want, including 17-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, LED headlights, and automatic emergency braking, and yet it isn’t available with Apple CarPlay. We consider that a miss, although the car’s customizability in other trims and the 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and 3-year, 36,000-mile maintenance program bring it back to a 6 out of 10.
Which Mini Countryman should I buy?
Though the base Mini Countryman runs just under $3,000—plus $2,000 for all-wheel drive—we’d start instead with the Signature trim and, realistically, we’d rather have the Cooper S for its extra power despite its slight fuel economy hit.
A Cooper S Countryman in Signature trim commands a fairly hefty $37,500, but it wants for little. Still, figure closer to $40,000 by the time you’ve added the leather seats and Driver Assistance package that includes a head-up display and adaptive cruise control.
The Countryman SE skips Classic trim. Factor in its all-wheel-drive system and any federal, state, or local incentives that might be available, and it could be the most compelling buy of the lineup.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Mini Countryman?
It’s best not to pay too much attention to the price tag if you want a loaded-up Mini John Cooper Works Countryman. You’ll spend around $51,000 for one with every option ticked.
2022 MINI Countryman
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Mini Countryman is fairly frugal, but it takes expensive premium fuel.
Is the 2022 Mini Countryman good on gas?
The 2022 Countryman earns a 5 out of 10 on our efficiency scale, though the SE Countryman would rate much higher on its own. That model earns an EPA-rated 18 miles of gas-free, all-electric range or the same 29 mpg combined as a base Countryman with front-wheel drive.
The thriftiest gas-only model is the base front-wheel-drive car, which is rated at 26 mpg city, 33 highway, 29 combined. Adding all-wheel drive dents those figures to 23/30/26 mpg.
S versions are rated at 24/33/28 mpg with front-wheel drive and 23/31/26 mpg with all-wheel drive.