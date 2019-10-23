The 2020 Mini Countryman injects the British brand’s DNA into a more useful (and popular) crossover SUV body style. With excellent quality and a fun-loving nature, we give it 6.0 out of 10 overall, though the base powertrain is inadequate, and prices climb way too high, way too fast. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the John Cooper Works Countryman gets a new 301-horsepower turbo-4 that finally makes a power output worthy of its price tag, and the plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman gets a battery capacity bump as well that improves all-electric range from 12 to 16 miles. A turbo 3-cylinder is standard, but while fun to push hard in the smaller Hardtop model, it’s overworked in this larger crossover. Choose the Countryman Cooper S instead, with 189 horsepower from a turbo-4 that provides plenty of push.

Cooper and Cooper S Countryman models get standard automatic transmissions, and LED headlights and fog lights now come standard on the Cooper S. A manual transmission has not yet been offered for 2020.

While it was met with initial skepticism, the Countryman has grown into its skin over the years, shoehorning Mini charm into a bigger package with style. The interior is BMW-grade, and deftly walks the line between kitschy and classy.

Unlike the 2-Door hatchback from which it’s derived spiritually, the Countryman offers ample space for people and stuff, comfortably hauling four adults and a decent amount of cargo in its boxy body. Trim levels have been simplified to Classic, Signature, and Iconic, with more options included as a package deal than a-la-carte as has been Mini’s style in the past. Quality is predictably great, with parent company BMW’s backing.

While no federal crash test data exists, the IIHS has given the Countryman “Good” scores all around in the past, and active safety features like automatic emergency braking are now standard for 2020. At around 27-29 combined mpg, the Countryman isn’t a fuel miser, but it’s better than some other subcompact luxury crossovers.