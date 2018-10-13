Brands can stretch too far.

In rare cases like the 2019 Mini Countryman, the biggest Mini on offer gets the same spunk as the adorable Cooper, applied to a more useful crossover body that mainstream buyers want. All good things.

In other cases, brandalism can end up like “Chicken Soup for the Fisherman’s Soul.”

The 2019 Countryman gets a 5.8 on our overall scale for hooking the right stuff: it’s more comfortable and good to look at. The base engine isn’t up to task to carry the crossover, but every other powertrain is good—just not cheap. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Countryman stands pat from last year.

The Countryman has kept the same good looks for a few years now, and has successfully ported over the Cooper’s charm to a bigger package. There are more creases on the Countryman, and bulkier shoulders and haunches to go along with the big Mini’s near-off-road mission.

Inside, Mini walked the line between likeable and gimmicky well—helped by a quality feel on all its interior parts.

A 134-horsepower turbo-3 is standard, mated to a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. The automatic transmission is better, but we say skip all three: the 3,500-pound Mini is too much for the overburdened engine.

A better pick is the 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, denoted by “Countryman S” badges, that gets the same manual or automatic options. A higher-output turbo-4 is available in John Cooper Works models, but we’d almost suggest walking over to the BMW dealer next door. The same 228-hp engine is found under the hoods of the X1 and X2 crossovers, and perhaps it’s a better fit there as a luxury car.

While we’re spending all the money, Mini’s first plug-in hybrid, the S E Countryman All4, is available. It’s a turbo-3 mated to a 7.6-kwh battery that’s rated for 12 miles of all-electric range. It’s the most efficient version of the Countryman (and still fun to drive) but its starting price of more than $37,500, without options, will be too far for many.

All-wheel drive is available on every Countryman for $2,000 more, except on John Cooper Works and hybrid versions, where it’s standard.

The Countryman comfortably carries four adults with room for cargo, and it’s mostly quiet inside. Among Minis, the Clubman is our pick for spacious and cute, but the Countryman is a close second. Opting for the plug-in hybrid doesn’t ding usable space.

Three trim levels are available: Classic, Signature, and Iconic. Classic skips many options and safety features and charges for every color not called “gray.” At least a 6.5-inch touchscreen is standard.

The Signature is a better pick and opens up more options. A Countryman S with all-wheel drive will be the most popular pick, and in Signature trim will cost more than $35,000.

Want more? The Countryman slingshots past $40,000 in Iconic trim, but looking good has never come cheaply.