What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Mini Cooper? What does it compare to?

The Mini Cooper name applies to a bunch of models: two- and four-door hatchbacks, a long-roof model with spilt rear doors called Clubman, and a convertible. Shop these fun cars against the Kia Soul and BMW X1, among myriad others.

Is the 2023 Mini Cooper a good car?

As long as you’re good with a small vehicle, the 2023 Mini Cooper lineup offers an expressive way to enjoy the drive. It’s expensive this year, though. It scores a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Mini Cooper?

The venerable Cooper lineup sees a few small tweaks this year including wider availability of adaptive cruise control and a fade roof finish. The bigger news is less appealing: big price hikes across the range and a trimmed-down lineup without last year’s inexpensive base models as the automaker continues to struggle with the chip shortage.

The Cooper name applies to a wide range of Minis, but all of them share cheeky styling and a host of paint combinations and trim packages for those seeking even more personality.

Powertrains also run the gamut, starting with a 134-hp turbo-3 in the base Cooper, a 189-hp turbo-4 in the Cooper S, and a zippier 228-hp John Cooper Works. There’s also the 181-hp electric Cooper SE, but its weak 114-mile range makes it more of a novelty than a viable EV.

Gas-fueled models come standard with a 6-speed manual and offer either a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a conventional 8-speed automatic depending on the configuration. Front-wheel drive is standard. One caveat: Mini says it will offer different variations throughout the year as it adjusts to the chip shortage, so some configurations may exist only on paper.

All models are sprightly and fun on a winding road. Even JCW versions are comfy enough for commuting, too.

Fuel economy is pretty good overall, with most automatic transmission versions topping 30 mpg combined.

These are small cars, and they’re not particularly spacious inside even in Clubman form. But you knew that, right? It’s in the name, after all.

Tech-wise, the central touchscreen comes with Apple CarPlay compatibility and Mini includes automatic emergency braking. A four-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA is balanced somewhat by mostly “Good” scores in tests performed by the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Mini Cooper cost?

At least to start, the 2023 Mini Cooper lineup begins around $30,000. It remains to be seen if Mini will add less expensive Oxford and Classic trims. Four-door models cost $1,000 more. Convertibles start at about $35,000, and the 2023 Clubman Cooper S starts the Clubman bidding at over $40,000. Mini promises cheaper models eventually, but the chip shortage means it is focusing on the highest trims.

That money buys different specs based on the body style, but at the very least you’ll get an 8.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and alloy wheels.

The four-door Cooper Hardtop is arguably the best buy here, though we might spend up for the bigger turbo-4.

Where is the 2023 Mini Cooper made?

In England and the Netherlands.

