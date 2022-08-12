Likes
- Huge personality
- Petite dimensions
- So much fun to drive
- Turbo power
Dislikes
- Expensive lineup this year
- Not all that dressy inside
- None make great use of interior space
- Silly electric version
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Mini Cooper is a hoot to drive, but a severely pared-down lineup makes shopping for one a challenge this year.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Mini Cooper? What does it compare to?
The Mini Cooper name applies to a bunch of models: two- and four-door hatchbacks, a long-roof model with spilt rear doors called Clubman, and a convertible. Shop these fun cars against the Kia Soul and BMW X1, among myriad others.
Is the 2023 Mini Cooper a good car?
As long as you’re good with a small vehicle, the 2023 Mini Cooper lineup offers an expressive way to enjoy the drive. It’s expensive this year, though. It scores a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Mini Cooper?
The venerable Cooper lineup sees a few small tweaks this year including wider availability of adaptive cruise control and a fade roof finish. The bigger news is less appealing: big price hikes across the range and a trimmed-down lineup without last year’s inexpensive base models as the automaker continues to struggle with the chip shortage.
The Cooper name applies to a wide range of Minis, but all of them share cheeky styling and a host of paint combinations and trim packages for those seeking even more personality.
Powertrains also run the gamut, starting with a 134-hp turbo-3 in the base Cooper, a 189-hp turbo-4 in the Cooper S, and a zippier 228-hp John Cooper Works. There’s also the 181-hp electric Cooper SE, but its weak 114-mile range makes it more of a novelty than a viable EV.
Gas-fueled models come standard with a 6-speed manual and offer either a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a conventional 8-speed automatic depending on the configuration. Front-wheel drive is standard. One caveat: Mini says it will offer different variations throughout the year as it adjusts to the chip shortage, so some configurations may exist only on paper.
All models are sprightly and fun on a winding road. Even JCW versions are comfy enough for commuting, too.
Fuel economy is pretty good overall, with most automatic transmission versions topping 30 mpg combined.
These are small cars, and they’re not particularly spacious inside even in Clubman form. But you knew that, right? It’s in the name, after all.
Tech-wise, the central touchscreen comes with Apple CarPlay compatibility and Mini includes automatic emergency braking. A four-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA is balanced somewhat by mostly “Good” scores in tests performed by the IIHS.
How much does the 2023 Mini Cooper cost?
At least to start, the 2023 Mini Cooper lineup begins around $30,000. It remains to be seen if Mini will add less expensive Oxford and Classic trims. Four-door models cost $1,000 more. Convertibles start at about $35,000, and the 2023 Clubman Cooper S starts the Clubman bidding at over $40,000. Mini promises cheaper models eventually, but the chip shortage means it is focusing on the highest trims.
That money buys different specs based on the body style, but at the very least you’ll get an 8.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and alloy wheels.
The four-door Cooper Hardtop is arguably the best buy here, though we might spend up for the bigger turbo-4.
Where is the 2023 Mini Cooper made?
In England and the Netherlands.
2023 MINI Cooper
Styling
The 2023 Mini Cooper wears vintage duds that still look great.
Is the Mini Cooper a good-looking car?
It has stood the test of time. The Mini Cooper scores 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its fun interior and exterior style.
Two-door hardtop, four-door hardtop, four-door quasi-wagon, and two-door convertible versions share most design elements. The two-door hardtop most clearly channels Mini’s orginal from the 1950s, albeit with a bloated look when parked side-by-side. Still, the rounded headlights, big grille, and squat, bulldog-like stance are as fun in 2023 as they were when your great-grandfather tooled around in one while on holiday in Europe in 1960.
Inside, the retro design is based less in reality than it is on whimsy, but it works for us. Sure, the control layout requires some acclimation, but all the rounded, curvy cues are a delight. And even with this year’s scaled-down lineup, Mini offers a wide array of personalization bits—many of which may require a trip to the dealer’s accessory department.
2023 MINI Cooper
Performance
Fun comes in a Mini package.
Is the Mini Cooper 4WD?
No. You’ll have to look to the Mini Countryman for severe winter duty.
How fast is the Mini Cooper?
No model is really slow, but those with 4-cylinder power can be downright quick.
The base Cooper uses a 134-hp turbo-3 that pairs with a fun 6-speed manual or a more commuter-friendly 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Either way, Mini says to expect a low-7-second 0-60 mph sprint. The Mini Cooper S uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that drinks more gas, but its 189-hp rating is worth it. As its 0-60 mph time of 6.4 seconds.
The John Cooper Works treatment adds a 228-hp version of the turbo-4 plus upgraded Brembo brakes and a firmer suspension. An 8-speed conventional automatic supplies power to the front wheels on JCW models when selected.
Crisp, quick steering comes on all versions. Bigger wheels mean a stiff ride, but the longer wheelbase on Clubman and four-door versions results in better composure. Ready for the track or a cloverleaf on-ramp, these cars deliver benchmark handling in any configuration.
We land on a 7 out of 10 with points above average for steering and handling. Cooper S and JCW models would likely earn another point for acceleration.
We’ve had less time in the Mini Cooper SE, but it delivers good around-town zip but limited oomph at highway speeds. Given its short range, it’s an errand-runner at best anyway.
2023 MINI Cooper
Comfort & Quality
Imagine that: The Mini Cooper isn’t particularly spacious. It is fun, though.
Style takes precedence over practicality inside the Mini Cooper. These little cars have fun design elements throughout. No version is particularly practical, even against similarly small cars, though.
We wind up at a 4 out of 10 by peeling back a point from average for cramped rear-seat room.
Bolstered front seats can be a tight squeeze for wider drivers, but they’re plenty comfortable and offer a good range of manual adjustment. Rear-seat riders in two-door versions should either have four legs or very short legs. That said, a rear-facing child seat is a no-go if you want to fit two adults on board. Convertibles might as well be true two-seaters.
Four-door models are better, but the Clubman is tops when it comes to utility.
Trunk space is only 8.7 cubic feet, but it expands to 34.0 cubic feet behind the front seats. With a maximum of nearly 48 cubic feet, the Clubman rivals some small SUVs.
All models have interesting textures inside and plenty of dress-up options, though hard plastics can be found throughout. That’s understandable in the $30,000 range, but upward of $50,000 for a high-option model does not translate to a luxurious cabin.
2023 MINI Cooper
Safety
The 2023 Mini Cooper has limited crash-test data.
How safe is the Mini Cooper?
With standard automatic emergency braking, the Mini Cooper lineup checks the basics.
The NHTSA says it’s a four-star overall model, however, and the IIHS has not completed its full barrage of tests. In what bumps have been performed by the IIHS, the model has mostly received “Good” ratings aside from “Acceptable” headlights.
Adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors are optional.
We rate it at 5 out of 10, though a Top Safety Pick score from the IIHS would add another point.
2023 MINI Cooper
Features
The 2023 Mini Cooper isn’t the value it once was, but that may all change.
The ongoing microchip shortage has taken another brand hostage: Mini.
While Mini promises that we may see a sub-$25,000 Cooper at some point, even that model is way more than last year’s $20,600 price of entry.
The Mini that was once a great value is now a pricey proposition, though there are some upsides here. Standard features include an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility, a sunroof, heated seats, and synthetic leather trim.
We grant the Mini points for its big touchscreen, a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty that includes three years of maintenance, and a wide range of options. It’s an 8 on the TCC scale, even if it’s not the value it once was.
Which Mini Cooper should I buy?
We like the Cooper S for its extra power. Grab the four-door version, paint it green with a white roof, stick with 17-inch wheels, switch out synthetic leather for checkered cloth, and add adaptive dampers plus a few other niceties and you can keep its price to around $36,000. That’s not a bad value, all things considered.
How much is a fully loaded Mini Cooper?
A Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works with a fade roof, stripes, and a few other bits runs about $50,000.
2023 MINI Cooper
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Mini Cooper is reasonably frugal, though premium fuel is recommended.
Is the Mini Cooper good on gas?
It’s not bad, though just how thirsty it is depends on the engine and the body.
In base form with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, the Mini is at its best: 29 mpg city, 38 highway, 32 combined. S versions are just a bit thirstier at 28/38/31 mpg, or slightly less for the convertible.
That’s enough for a 4 on the TCC scale.
Manual gearbox versions guzzle way more fuel. Figure 26 mpg combined in Cooper S form. The JCW treatment can dip ratings to as low as 25 mpg combined. Mini says to use premium fuel in all gas versions.
The Cooper SE is rated at 110 MPGe combined, but its 114-mile total range is at the bottom end for EVs.