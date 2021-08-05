What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mini Cooper? What does it compare to?

The Mini Cooper lives up to its name as a small hatchback available in two- or four-door forms, plus a convertible version. Rorty John Cooper Works versions tempt enthusiasts, while an electric version is one of the cheapest ways to say goodbye to gasoline.

Rivals range the gamut, from parent company BMW’s related X1 to the Kia Soul and the Mazda CX-30.

Is the 2022 Mini Cooper a good car?

The Mini oozes charm in any configuration and can be a good value if you’re careful with optional extras. It’s cramped, though, and safety scores aren’t what they should be. We wind up at a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mini Cooper?

A few exterior tweaks this year are joined by a new 8.8-inch touchscreen that’s leaps and bounds ahead of last year’s setup. Additionally, the lineup gains a new Oxford version that is priced at a remarkably low $20,600.

The Mini’s unmistakable style is decidedly retro. Updates this year change its front and rear ends a little, but you’ll have to have a 2021 parked in the next slot to really notice the differences.

Two-door versions boast the most classic styling, though four-door versions are marginally more practical. Inside, all share the same busy, quirky dash. Seemingly countless trims can spruce things up, but watch your budget as it’s not hard to take a Mini to $40,000.

Underhood, base models use a turbo-3 that provides decent go. The turbo-4 in the Mini Cooper S amps things up from 134 to 189 hp, while pricey John Cooper Works versions squirt out 222 hp. Six-speed manual gearboxes are standard, while a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic can be added to every version.

There’s not a dull Mini in the pack, though the S strikes a brilliant sweet spot. The JCW is an absolute riot, and its ride isn’t as punishing as those low-profile tires might suggest.

Fuel economy is good but not astounding, especially when you factor in the required premium fuel.

That’s where the Mini Cooper SE comes in, though don’t plan to easily take one on a cross-country road trip. The Mini Cooper SE is the country’s cheapest electric car at the moment, at around $22,500 after a $7,500 federal incentive is factored in. But its 114-mile range would have been just OK five years ago. Today, it’s way off the mark.

Still, as a city car, it might make sense. That’s where all these Minis earn their keep given their tidy exterior dimensions. Four-doors can accommodate adults in row two in a pinch, though, and all are fairly spacious given their small footprint.

Automatic emergency braking is standard equipment, but you’ll pay extra for active lane control and blind-spot monitors, as well as adaptive cruise control. Crash-test ratings don’t impress, unfortunately.

How much does the 2022 Mini Cooper cost?

The Mini range starts at $20,600 for the new base Oxford trim, and it can climb rapidly from there through Classic, Signature, and Iconic trim levels on all versions.

The high-value Oxford is a heck of a deal, though we can’t blame you for nabbing a modestly-optioned Cooper S for around $30,0000.

Where is the 2022 Mini Cooper made?

In England and in The Netherlands.