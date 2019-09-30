The 2020 Mini Cooper is a versatile small hatchback or convertible that packs loads of character and German-backed quality into a city-friendly package. However, it’s not as practical as competitors and can get very expensive very fast, so we give it 6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Cooper hatchback lineup gets additional equipment on a few of its trim levels, while all models get active safety features included as standard as well as a new upholstery option. An all-electric version, the Cooper SE, is set to debut in 2020 as well, and should manage more than 110 miles of range and 181 horsepower when it arrives in the U.S.

It may seem cumbersome, but the Mini lineup isn’t so hard to understand. What most people know as the “Cooper” is known to Mini as the 2-door Hardtop, 4-door Hardtop, and Convertible. The Clubman wagon and Countryman SUV are standalone models, while all Minis are offered in Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works trims.

In terms of design, Mini retains the playful spirit of the original with plenty of round design elements, a friendly face, and material quality that’s far above the rest thanks to parent company BMW. Subtle touches like the infotainment graphics and Union Jack taillights add to the kitsch and are undoubtedly fun if not for everyone.

Entry-level Cooper models get an eager 3-cylinder turbo engine with 134 horsepower, while the Cooper S gets a turbo-4 with 189 hp. Mini suspended the 6-speed manual in the U.S., offering the slick 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as part of the $2,000 price jump for 2020. John Cooper Works models now come standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and pack 228 hp from an improved turbo-4. With its short wheelbase and tight, responsive steering, the Mini packs “go-kart” handling that’s tossable and fun, but relatively comfortable on longer drives.

A hallmark of the Mini brand has been customization, and beyond being available in three body styles, the Cooper can be had with everything from cloth upholstery and minimal features to BMW-worthy leather and every comfort in the book. For 2020, active safety tech is standard, making the Mini’s questionable value a bit less questionable.

Crash tests are split among agencies, with the NHTSA giving four stars overall but the IIHS awarding the 2-door Hardtop “Good” results and a Top Safety Pick award in 2018, when equipped with LED headlights and active safety features. Fuel economy is predictably great as well, with most models averaging at least 29 mpg combined and an all-electric SE version on the way.