The 2019 Mini Cooper is a two- or four-door hatchback with heaps of British-themed style for a premium price. A small stature, peppy engines, and well-sorted suspension make for a fun driving experience, but as its name suggests, practicality is an issue.

We give it 5.5 out of 10 overall for its commitment to style and fun at the expense of usability and value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Cooper gets a handful of changes to keep it fresh, including nifty Union Jack taillights among other visual updates. New wheels, leather upholstery, upgraded interior surfaces, and customization options are available, and a new 6.5-inch infotainment display with Bluetooth integration comes standard this year.

Mini has slapped its “Cooper” name on every trim of every model it offers, but the brand’s lineup isn’t so hard to understand after all. Mini offers Hardtop hatchbacks, their Convertible counterparts, and the Clubman wagon (plus the Countryman crossover covered separately), all of which are available in base Cooper, sportier Cooper S, and sportiest John Cooper Works trims.

The Hardtop hatchback is available in classic 2-door or awkwardly practical 4-door guise, but both are heavily imbued with that classic British style, almost to a cartoonish extent. The addition of Union Jack taillights for 2019 turn up the Anglicism to 11, but Mini buyers aren’t in it for the subtlety. Clubman models add length and barn doors at the rear, as well as unique taillights, but all Coopers still look as fun and eager as when the reborn version was introduced almost two decades ago.

The interior is all circles—literally, there are circles everywhere—but material and build quality are high thanks to Mini’s BMW parent. Quality comes at a cost, and while base Cooper models can be relatively inexpensive, top-tier versions quickly push $40,000 or more.

Cooper models are powered by a rev-happy turbocharged 3-cylinder engine that makes 124 horsepower, while Cooper S variants get an extra cylinder and 189 hp. Those looking for the most raucous Mini experience should opt for the John Cooper Works model, which burbles and pops out 228 horsepower from an upgraded version of the Cooper S’s turbo-4.

With either a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission on each model, the Cooper is fun and frugal, and still boasts “go-kart-like” handling despite its hefty curb weight. Front-wheel-drive is standard on every model, while the Clubman is the only model besides the Countryman that gets all-wheel drive as an option.

In terms of practicality, there’s not much to speak of. Clubman models have enough cargo and passenger space to compete with other hatchbacks on the market, but the Hardtop and Convertible models are starved for space as the brand’s name would imply.

While not every Cooper has been crash tested, the standard 2-door Hardtop receives 4 stars overall from the federal government and a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, and active safety features like automatic emergency braking are available across the range at an extra cost.

A wide variety of engines, transmissions, and drivetrains yield varying fuel economy numbers, but all are relatively efficient, averaging from 24 mpg combined for the hottest models to 32 mpg combined for the most frugal using costly premium fuel.