For commercial van shoppers, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is, well, the Mercedes-Benz of passenger- and cargo-haulers. It may look like last year’s model from most angles, but the 2019 Sprinter has a more comfortable interior, updated powertrains, and the most advanced connectivity of any vehicle to wear the three-pointed star. For fleet operators—those with big budgets, at least—the Sprinter is just the ticket.

We rate it at 4.0 out of 10 on a scale that’s admittedly biased toward consumer-oriented cars. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Notably, the Sprinter can also be bought through big-rig dealers as the Freightliner Sprinter.

The Sprinter is available in two wheelbases with numerous body configurations and powertrains. Most Sprinters will feature a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 rated at 190 horsepower and 324 pound-feet of torque that moves an unladen van along with remarkable ability. A 1.9-liter turbo-4 gas engine rated at 190 hp and 258 lb-ft cribbed from the smaller Mercedes Metris van lineup is also available, but we haven’t yet driven it.

Myriad configurations include full cargo, partial cargo/passenger, 17-seat passenger, and cab versions ready for aftermarket upfitting. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is a new option, but a high-riding dedicated four-wheel-drive model isn’t available.

The Sprinter’s high seating position affords it with Empire State Building-grade outward vision. Firm, multi-adjustable seats available in cloth and hard-wearing synthetic leather trim provide all-day comfort. The Sprinter’s switches and materials are similar to what’s used in the automaker’s luxury cars, and they’re easy to sort through.

The available 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment debuts the automaker’s latest software for the U.S. market. It’s easy to sort through but light on hard buttons for quick, eyes-off-the-road access. Fleet operators with more than a few vans can opt for a service that links vans together to display vehicle locations and operating status as well as the ability to push notifications to vans via the infotainment display.

Passenger van versions of the Sprinter can accommodate up to 17 in reasonable comfort, although four abreast in the last row is positively economy class.

The Sprinter is unlikely to be crash-tested by the NHTSA or the IIHS, but it is available with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

This year’s Sprinter is built at a new Mercedes van assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, which helps it skirt a tax levied on commercial-oriented vehicles built overseas.