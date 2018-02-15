The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter commercial van is in the final year of its current configuration before a new model arrives in fall.

This year’s van pares down the engine lineup to a 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel and 5-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is available for $7,500.

The Sprinter earns a 3.5 on our overall scale and that’s not as bad as it sounds. What it lacks in speed, style, comfort, and features, it makes up for in sheer versatility and customization options. It’s an automotive blank canvas, landscape-style (not portrait). (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Mostly, what you see is what you get with the Sprinter. Mercedes has crafted a corporate nose on the van and it helps the Sprinter look sharper than other commercial competitors.

It’s offered in worker, cargo, passenger, crew, and chassis cab configurations with short-, long-, or extended long-wheelbase configurations. We’ll focus on the passenger version here.

Inside, the van ranges from spartan to modest, depending on configuration from the factory. With up to 530 cubic feet of cargo room available, the overall space is confined by the owners’ imaginations—and budgets.

Base vans aren’t decadent and include seats for two, a 5.8-inch display for infotainment, a rearview camera, and not much else. Higher-spec cargo vans and passenger vehicles add more options, including driver’s seat adjustability, tow-prep electrical hookups, interior lighting and storage, and seats for up to 12 passengers. Active safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors are available.

The Sprinter has not been rated by federal officials for fuel economy or crashworthiness.