The 2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class changed its name just two years ago. If it’s still mistaken for an SLK it doesn’t mind much.

It’s hardly a different car anyway, in SLC300 and AMG SLC43 trim. It still throws down the gauntlet at the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman and the BMW Z4, though it’s now the oldest gauntlet-thrower in that slap-happy class.

We give it a score of 5.8 overall, slightly above average, based on the more popular SLC300. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The 2019 SLC still sports the restyled duds it adopted for 2017, when it changed its name from SLK. The look’s wearing well enough. It’s better from the rear than from the front, where its tall nose stands out in relief from its gently tapered body. It’s better looking with the top lowered, but what convertible isn’t? The cabin’s similarly stuck between generations: The shapes and textures suit the SLC well, but myriad buttons and switches seem to have learned nothing from the smartphone revolution.

The SLC300 goes home to new garages far more often than the SLC43. We’d have it the other way around, but the turbo-4 in the SLC300 generates 241 horsepower and pushes it to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds via a 9-speed automatic. It’s plenty quick, but lacks the instant-on thrust of older V-6 SLKs. The SLC43’s twin-turbo satisfies deeply, with power uprated this year to 385 hp, sent through a tougher 9-speed to the rear wheels, with or without a limited-slip differential. With the diff and with a sport-tuned suspension, the SLC has higher limits to explore, and better balance, too—not to mention a faster 4.6-seconds 0-60 mph time.

The snug SLC cockpit has enough head and knee room for its two passengers, but leg room could be more generous. We’ll have more trunk space while they’re at it, and more in-car storage, too. The top’s quick action and unruffled top-down drive make up for some of those sins.

No crash-test data exists for the latest SLC-Class, but Benz fits it with automatic emergency braking and attention assist. A bundle of active-safety features can be had at huge expense on the SLC300. Among other features, the SLC has standard Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth with audio streaming, and a regrettable deck of infotainment controls.