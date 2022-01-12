What kind of car is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class? What does it compare to?

A V-8-powered 2+2 convertible, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class is a sports car that puts more focus on performance than the two-seater it replaces, while still retaining the brand’s signature luxury. It competes against the BMW 8-Series, Jaguar F-Type, and Porsche 911.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class a good car?

It’s a blast to drive thanks to strong V-8 power, adept handling, open-top fun, and a smooth ride. It looks great, too, though space and fuel economy suffer at the altar of power and style. We rate it a 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class?

Everything, including the philosophy of what the SL should be. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class changes from a rear-wheel-drive two-seat roadster with a hardtop to an all-wheel-drive four-seater with a soft top. For the first time, it’s developed entirely by Mercedes’ AMG performance arm, and that gives it a new and much stiffer structure.

The new design traces the classic sports car lines of a set back cabin, a long hood, a short deck, and a wide, low stance. The wheelbase is 4.6 inches longer and the addition of the back seat and cloth top make the SL look like a mash-up of a Mercedes AMG GT roadster and a C-Class cabriolet. It’s a beautiful design that harkens back to SLs built before 1990.

Inside, the SL integrates technology with sportiness and luxury. The digital instrument cluster offers several display themes ranging from minimalist to track car sporty, and an 11.9-inch touchscreen comes standard. The front seats blend comfort with support, but the new rear seat is like a Porsche 911’s—best for packages, not people. The package space is good because the SL also has a small trunk.

A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 provides the power, either 469 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque in the SL 55 model or 577 hp and 590 lb-ft in the SL 63. Power flows to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. The 0-60 mph sprint reaches as low as 3.4 seconds and the top speed reaches as high as 196 mph.

A low center of gravity, a stiff new structure, and adaptive dampers help give every SL sharper moves than the last-generation model. The SL 63 goes a step further with an advanced hydraulic suspension that replaces anti-roll bars to limit lean in turns while also retaining a smooth ride.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class cost?

That’s yet to be determined, but expect prices starting near $100,000.

The SL 55 comes standard with nappa leather seats with heating/cooling and massage, a heated steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.9-inch center touchscreen, navigation, a Burmester audio system, rear-axle steering, adaptive dampers, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

It also gets plenty of standard safety features, including automatic emergency braking, a surround-view camera system, and adaptive LED headlights. The SL 63 will cost more.

Where is the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL-Class made?

In Bremen, Germany.