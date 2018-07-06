The 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is a big, expensive two-door cruiser with a shrinking purpose in the brand’s lineup. Other models like the AMG GT are faster, while the S-Class is a more competent cruiser.

Despite that, the SL-Class offers a range of engine choices and a first-class interior, topped off with a sky-high price tag. The SL checks in at 7.2 out of 10 on our scale overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 SL-Class is unchanged from last year’s model, which was mostly unchanged from the year before it.

With a starting price of nearly $90,000, the SL450 will be the most popular car in the line. It gets a 362 horsepower V-6 and sub-five second 0-60 mph time. The SL550 adds in a 449 hp V-8 for $20,000, which would buy a pretty nice used car in most places on its own.

Have $150,000 to burn? The Mercedes-AMG SL63’s got you covered with a 5.5-liter V-8 and 577 hp. The SL65 brings a V-12 and 621 hp to the party for a budget-conscious price of $223,000.

All models feature a folding metal roof, so everyone can see who is driving. (Isn't that the point?)

All SL models are well-equipped with leather upholstery, 19-inch wheels, Harman Kardon audio, power seats, folding hardtop, adaptive dampers, and a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with controller.

Spend more and get designer shades inside and out, as well as bigger engines under the hood.