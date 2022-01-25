What kind of car is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the brand’s flagship luxury car. Its lineup is reduced to just a sedan this year, but it remains the industry standard for luxury and technology. It takes on the likes of the Audi A8, BMW 7-Series, and Lexus LS.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?

It’s a fantastic car that does just about everything well. It has great space, lots of power, a glass-smooth ride, and the latest interior and safety technology. It earns a high TCC rating of 7.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Mercedes has shrunk the S-Class lineup to four all-wheel-drive sedans, dropping the coupe and convertible body styles, and once again offers no AMG models. Two of those sedans mark the return of the high-end Maybach nameplate. The lineup now consists of S500 4Matic, S580 4Matic, Maybach S580 4Matic, and Maybach S680 4Matic trim levels. Mercedes also offers a new gesture control system for the infotainment system and its E-Active Body Control system, which reads the road ahead and uses hydraulics that control individual wheels to smooth over bumps and lean the car into turns for flatter handling.

Every S-Class sports a stately look. Long and wide with a large greenhouse and a short trunk, the S-Class features soft lines that flow from its wide grille. The Maybach models are more ostentatious with pronounced chrome trim and available two-tone paint. Inside, all blend luxury with technology, highlighted large screens offset by high-quality leather, wood, and metal.

The S-Class lineup starts with the S500 4Matic, which features a 429-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 aided by a mild-hybrid system that can add up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The S580 4Matic gets a 496-hp twin-turbo V-8 also aided by the mild-hybrid system. The new top of the lineup is Maybach S680 4Matic with a 621-hp twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12. All use a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission. They’re all fast, too, with 0-60 mph times no higher than 4.8 seconds.

Fuel economy isn’t the S-Class’s forte, but it’s not too thirsty given its power. It tops out at 21 mpg combined.

Dynamically, the S-Class specializes in a smooth ride rather than agile moves. A standard air suspension with adaptive dampers smooths over most bumps, but allows notable body lean in turns. The new active hydraulic suspension battles those motions. Available rear-axle steering, however, helps the S-Class drive smaller than its size, especially in parking lots. It can turn the rear wheels up to 10 degrees opposite of the fronts to match the turning circle of the compact A-Class.

The interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen to run the brand’s MBUX infotainment system. Augmented reality overlays can aid with navigation directions on both screens, as well as on the available head-up display. The cabin also offers lots of passenger space, and the new Maybach models, which are 7.0 inches longer, turn the back seat into a luxury lounge.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class cost?

The S-Class starts at $112,150 for the S500 4Matic sedan model, which is loaded up with features that include leather upholstery; power seats with heating, cooling, and massage; a panoramic sunroof; navigation; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Burmester audio; gesture controls; and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The safety tech is plentiful, too, with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, active blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, and automatic parking just a few of the many features.

The Maybach S580 4Matic costs $185,950, while the forthcoming Maybach S680 4Matic will certainly start over $200,000.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class made?

In Sindelfingen, Germany.