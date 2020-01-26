The 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the yardstick we use to measure all large luxury sedans. It has power, sophistication, tech superiority, and endless paths to customization. Available in multiple body styles and with everything from a plug-in hybrid to a V-12, we give it 7.8 out of 10 overall, based on the base (if you can call it that) S450 sedan. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the S-Class gets active parking assist and keyless ignition standard to hold it over until a new model debuts next year.

As one of the older vehicles in the Benz lineup, the 2020 S-Class lacks the slightly more angular styling of newer Mercedes sedans, but its three-box proportions, sleek long body, and attention to detail are next to none. The exterior is as sophisticated as ever—it’s truly head-turning in coupe and cabriolet form—while the interior ranges from very nice to billionaire-worthy in the Maybach version.

Review continues below

Power is supplied by everything from a plug-in hybrid system to a turbocharged V-12, making between 362 and 621 horsepower depending on how much you’re willing to spend. This makes the S-Class one of the rare vehicles that can be both a sublime cruiser and a back-road bruiser.

While both front seats are supremely comfortable and offer optional extras like massage functionality and cooling, the rear seat may be an even more pleasant place to experience the S-Class from, especially in lavish Maybach form. Four-way power bucket seats, a power footrest, twin entertainment screens, even a champagne chiller with silver flutes can all be fitted, pushing the price to well over a quarter million. With a base price below $100,000, the S-Class has one of the largest price ranges of any new vehicle.

Though safety scores have not been measured by either the federal government or the IIHS, the S-Class has been synonymous with safety tech innovation, from padded dashboards to the first driver airbag, and the world’s first brake assist system nearly 25 years ago. All 2020 models get automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors as standard, while future-ready tech like night vision with pedestrian and animal detection and a driver assist suite are optional.

Besides its hybrid version, which has yet to be tested by the EPA, the 2020 S-Class returns fairly poor fuel economy as you’d expect from a powerful luxury sedan. Average mileage ranges from 18 to 22 mpg and premium fuel is required.