The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class doesn’t look like a yardstick, but it’s one of the most convenient measures of luxury-car credentials we know. Save your millimeters and newton-meters: We’ll take the S-Class’s savvy mix of scintillating power, form, and function.

After a 2018 model year update, the 2019 S-Class returns in sedan, coupe, and convertible form, with V-6, V-8, and V-12 power, with a plug-in hybrid still promised yet this model year.

As a group—but biased toward the S450 sedan—we give the latest Benz flagship a rating of 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Last year’s updates didn’t fundamentally alter the S-Class shape. Across all its body styles, the latest S-Class wears harmonious lines that cut a particularly good-looking outline in coupe and cabriolet form. Whether it’s the wide, slatted grille of the four-doors or the vertical ribs with an LED-lit three-pointed star on a convertible, the S-Class uses its front end to tell the world it’s arrived, and so have you. Inside the cabin, flowing shapes wrapped in quilted leather and incised wood burnish the Benz reputation for design in a new vector; it’s maybe the most British German car ever built, and that’s a compliment.

To unpack the S-Class performance puzzle, you’ll want a flowchart. Don’t want a 382-horsepower twin-turbo V-6, good for a 0-60 mph run in 5.4 seconds? Then steer toward the twin-turbo V-8 and its 463 hp, good for 0-60 mph times in the mid-four-second range. A V-12 might seem like overkill—and it’s actually slower than the V-8 AMG S-Classes—but its buttery power delivery may not be around much longer to savor, so why stop before you’ve reached its 738 pound-feet torque pinnacle? In all S-Class cars, what might be a loping ride and queasy ride quality gets damped and contained by electronically controlled shocks and air springs, except for those fitted with even more exotic hydraulic damping for pitch-perfect luxury-car ride quality. Get amped and order an AMG, and be prepared for an assault on the senses that seems silly given the S-Class’ size; we assure you, the nearly 200-mph top speeds and 0-60 mph runs of as few as 3.4 seconds are no joke.

Spend enough time in the 2019 S-Class sedan—standard or Maybach—and the focus might understandably drift toward riding shotgun or better yet, in the back seat. Ample space is just the beginning with the S-Class. Outfitted with multi-contour seats that change their grip on front passengers on winding roads, the S-Class can be fitted with an executive rear seat group with four-way power buckets, a power footrest, twin entertainment screens, and a refrigerator cabinet with custom silver champagne flutes. It’s all swathed in soft leather in cardinal red or brioche beige, with many choices among paint and trim combinations, including $12,000 two-tone Maybach paint.

No crash-test data has been published, but the S-Class has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. A wealth of safety systems knit together to permit the car to change lanes with just the tap of the turn signal, among other functions.

Every S-Class has twin 12.3-inch displays, leather upholstery, a fragrance dispenser, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and at least 18-inch wheels and tires. Performance cars can get 20-inch wheels and carbon-fiber trim, while Maybachs can wear that dazzling paint while they stream content to twin back-seat screens.