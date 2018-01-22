Walk into a Mercedes-Benz showroom and the 2018 Metris is perhaps the vehicle you’d last expect to see. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris is a smaller, commercial-oriented van available in passenger and cargo configurations.

Available in fleet-oriented Worker and more configurable standard configurations, the Metris was designed primarily for the European market, but it has carved out a nice niche for itself here. We like the Metris well enough for what it does, but it has its limitations and rates 4.8 out of 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, Mercedes essentially has left its passenger and cargo vans alone.

Review continues below

The Metris’ three-pointed star is as much an asset for some customers as it is a liability for others. What’s it say when your plumber shows up in a Mercedes, for instance? But if you need a hauler for your high-end antique shop, the Metris will fit in well with your clients’ Bentleys.

The Metris is the smaller companion to Mercedes’ popular Sprinter vans. At 202.4 inches from head to toe, the Metris isn’t pint-size, but it is on par with minivans like the Chrysler Pacifica. But the two go about their business in decidedly different ways.

All Metris vans sold in the U.S. use a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine rated at 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A 7-speed automatic transmission shuttles power to the rear wheels. Combined with its precise, well-weighted steering, the Metris has an athletic feel, although its boxy size and hefty weight keep it from being truly entertaining.

The passenger version of the Metris boasts good room for seven, albeit with two rear benches that are very heavy to remove and don’t fold. In its cargo configuration, the Metris is basically a blank slate ready for upfitting.

Both versions of the Metris are rated around 22 mpg combined, but their running costs are hefty since they require premium fuel.