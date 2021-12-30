Likes
- Near-perfect ride
- Spectacular engine
- Gorgeous interior
- Lots of options
Dislikes
- Limited lineup for 2022
- Can get very expensive
- Fairly thirsty
- Occasional cheap touch inside
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS may have a slimmed-down lineup this year, but it’s still one of the best SUVs out there.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a high-end SUV with three rows of seats. In GLS450 configuration, it squares off against the Audi Q7 and BMW X7.
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car/SUV?
Few cars make us so eager to spend so much than the GLS. Even with a downsized lineup for 2022, this SUV rates an impressive 7.4 out of 10 on account of its sublime manners, its luxurious interior, and its all-around competence. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
Mercedes-Benz is temporarily—or may be permanently—deleting most V-8 models from its lineup, so only the 6-cylinder GLS450 carries into 2022. It’s possible that Mercedes will also offer the Maybach GLS600, though for now the automaker has its lips sealed.
For 2022, the GLS450 gains standard cooled front seats, 20-inch wheels, and four-zone climate control.
The GLS450 is the one most shoppers bought, anyway. Its inline-6 pairs with a 48-volt hybrid system to save fuel and provide additional power. All-wheel drive is standard. Powertrains like this 362-hp one will make it hard for us to say goodbye to gasoline; the GLS450 delivers exceptional acceleration from any speed. Ride quality and handling are astounding for a vehicle of this size, too. Fuel economy, at around 21 mpg combined, is decent for an SUV with this level of capability.
Inside, the GLS channels the standard-bearer S-Class, but with family-friendly proportions (and plenty of cupholders). Base cars are draped in synthetic leather, but even it feels high-buck. Optional leathers and enhance the mood further for all three rows.
A wide array of driver-assistance features are available. The GLS hasn’t been crash-tested yet, though.
How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class cost?
This year, the GLS comes in a single guise: GLS450. That’s no bad thing as long as you’ve got at least $80,000 to spend.
We’ll take ours in Emerald Green with leather seats and natural wood trim, plus all the driver-assistance tech in the Mercedes arsenal for about $86,000.
Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class made?
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
Styling
By big SUV standards, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class offers a dose of serious style.
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good-looking car?
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class doesn’t scream about its heft or its luxury in the way rivals (cough, Escalade, cough) do. That’s just fine with us. This subtle SUV has balanced lines inside and out, which tie in closely to the rest of the Benz lineup.
We rate it an 8 out of 10 with two points above average for its sublime interior, which mostly looks as though it was pulled out of an S-Class sedan. Big 12.3-inch screens under a single glass pane give the GLS a high-tech, but not overwhelmingly complicated look.
With all the optional upholsteries and trims available, be sure to shop carefully for combinations beyond black and glossy wood.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
Performance
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class delivers exceptional handling paired with a composed ride.
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 4WD?
Yes, a four-wheel-drive system is standard on every GLS. While not intended for serious off-road use, it does feature special traction control modes for slippery terrain.
How fast is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
Just one version of the GLS-Class soldiers into 2022 as Mercedes grapples with ongoing supply shortages. It’s a good one, though: the GLS450 rates at 7 out of 10 thanks to its good ride quality and acceleration.
The 362-hp turbo-6 makes use of a 48-volt starter-generator that saves some fuel while adding a little electrified power when called upon. A 9-speed automatic shuffles power to each wheel.
Base GLS models ride wonderfully, even on their big 20-inch wheels. Larger wheels with shorter sidewalls will transmit more bumps into the cabin, though, so shop carefully. The standard air suspension is brilliantly supple in normal use but can tighten up in Sport mode.
The high-tech, but massively priced E-Active Body Control system available last year sits out 2022, but may return in the future.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
Comfort & Quality
Lavish even in base form, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS can truly spoil when loaded up.
Even without last year’s Mercedes-Maybach version, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class easily rates a full 10 points on our scale. It’s spacious and comfortable from every seat, with a wide array of options and trim choices.
Base GLS450s wear synthetic leather upholstery, which feels close to the real thing and can be upgraded to hides for an additional fee. Several colors are available, depending on the upholstery, and Mercedes also lets shoppers pair those hues with various different wood, metal, and carbon fiber trims.
The front seats are the ones to have, though, especially with optional massagers. At least every passenger should have no problem finding a USB-C port; they’re everywhere. Even the third-row seat is hospitable for medium-sized passengers.
Cargo space is spectacular, at 17 cubic feet behind the third row, 49 cubes aft of row two, and a maximum of 85 cubic feet.
Materials are excellent, with only the occasional hard plastic squirreled away in a tough-to-reach spot.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
Safety
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is loaded with active safety features.
How safe is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
As with many pricey SUVs, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class has not been crash-tested by the NHTSA or the IIHS.
What we do know is that it will do its best to avoid a crash. Automatic emergency braking is standard, while a $1,995 Driver Assistance Package Plus with adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, and a host of additional active driving aids will do everything but drive the GLS for you. That package is worth the money.
This SUV even boasts car-to-X communication, meaning it is ready to go when other vehicles or infrastructure catch up with the future tech demands of hands-free driving.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
Features
The GLS450 is a well-equipped SUV that can be downright luxurious with options.
Which Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class should I buy?
That’s easy: the only one. This year, the GLS450 is the only model to show up to the party. It costs just under $80,000 to start, and that money buys a nicely-outfitted Mercedes-Benz.
We rate this SUV at 8 out of 10 in base form thanks to good safety and convenience features and a wide array of options. This year, it adds standard 20-inch wheels, cooled seats, and four-zone climate control.
Our money would be on one with metallic paint, leather upholstery, and the $1,995 package containing a host of driver assistance features. Massaging front seats, heated middle seats, and a head-up display are options worth considering, too, though we’d probably pass on heated and cooled cupholders and soft-close doors.
How much is a fully loaded Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
If you want to keep going with options, however, the GLS can crest $101,000—still a far cry from the $160,000-or-so GLS600 Maybach sold last year.
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
Fuel Economy
The GLS450 will be no stranger to gas stations.
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class good on gas?
It may include mild-hybrid tech, but the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 is a pretty thirsty SUV. After all, this SUV tops 5,400 lb before the whole family has climbed aboard, and its engine boasts plenty of power.
The EPA says to expect 20 mpg city, 24 highway, 21 combined using premium fuel.