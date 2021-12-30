What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a high-end SUV with three rows of seats. In GLS450 configuration, it squares off against the Audi Q7 and BMW X7.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car/SUV?

Few cars make us so eager to spend so much than the GLS. Even with a downsized lineup for 2022, this SUV rates an impressive 7.4 out of 10 on account of its sublime manners, its luxurious interior, and its all-around competence. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?

Mercedes-Benz is temporarily—or may be permanently—deleting most V-8 models from its lineup, so only the 6-cylinder GLS450 carries into 2022. It’s possible that Mercedes will also offer the Maybach GLS600, though for now the automaker has its lips sealed.

For 2022, the GLS450 gains standard cooled front seats, 20-inch wheels, and four-zone climate control.

The GLS450 is the one most shoppers bought, anyway. Its inline-6 pairs with a 48-volt hybrid system to save fuel and provide additional power. All-wheel drive is standard. Powertrains like this 362-hp one will make it hard for us to say goodbye to gasoline; the GLS450 delivers exceptional acceleration from any speed. Ride quality and handling are astounding for a vehicle of this size, too. Fuel economy, at around 21 mpg combined, is decent for an SUV with this level of capability.

Inside, the GLS channels the standard-bearer S-Class, but with family-friendly proportions (and plenty of cupholders). Base cars are draped in synthetic leather, but even it feels high-buck. Optional leathers and enhance the mood further for all three rows.

A wide array of driver-assistance features are available. The GLS hasn’t been crash-tested yet, though.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class cost?

This year, the GLS comes in a single guise: GLS450. That’s no bad thing as long as you’ve got at least $80,000 to spend.

We’ll take ours in Emerald Green with leather seats and natural wood trim, plus all the driver-assistance tech in the Mercedes arsenal for about $86,000.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class made?

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama.