What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a high-end luxury SUV, one that favors opulence over affordability. Shop the GLS against the Land Rover Range Rover, BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, and Lexus LX 570.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good SUV?

Undoubtedly. The GLS is among the best ways to spend around $100,000—maybe a little less or maybe a lot more, depending on which one you go for. We rate it at 7.4 out of 10 on account of its lavish interior, its impressive performance, and its sublime ride quality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?

This year, Mercedes bolsters the top end of its lineup with the most luxurious SUV to ever bear the three-pointed star. The new GLS600 Maybach wears a special grille and comes with an interior decked out with all the leather Mercedes could throw at it.

Equally as impressive is the new AMG version of the GLS. The new GLS63 boasts 603 horsepower from its mild-hybrid V-8 powertrain, with a rorty exhaust note to match.

Otherwise, the GLS lineup adds cooled seats, 20-inch alloy wheels, four-zone climate control, and a few other tricks to its standard equipment roster.

Mere mortals with upward of $77,000 to shell out will find the GLS450 and GLS580. The 450 denotes a 362-horsepower turbocharged inline-6, while 580 means a twin-turbo V8 that kicks out 483 hp. No matter the GLS, all-wheel drive is standard across the line.

Fuel economy is not a big selling point here, though the 21 mpg combined rating the EPA bestows on the GLS450 is acceptable given its size and capabilities.

The GLS shares some of its design cues with the shorter GLE on which it’s based, albeit with a chunkier grille and a more formal roofline to help it handle three rows of adult-capable seats.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class cost?

Mercedes asks around $77,000 for a base GLS, about $100,000 for a GLS580, $133,000 for an AMG GLS63, and upward of $162,000 for a GLS600 Maybach. This is not the SUV for penny pinchers.

The best buy here for most drivers is probably the GLS450, which has plenty of grunt. Plan to add around $10,000 in options for any in-stock GLS should you find yourself poking around your local dealer.

Where is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class made?

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama.